Amy Khor will not run for GE2025, PAP team contesting in Chua Chu Kang GRC sees 2 new faces

Amy Khor not contesting in GE2025, stepping down after 24 years

Singapore Minister Dr Amy Khor has announced that she will not be running for GE2025.

Dr Khor currently serves as Senior Minister of State for Transport as well as Sustainability and the Environment.

She has won elections as a Member of Parliament (MP) for Hong Kah North SMC since 2011. Furthermore, she has been serving in the Hong Kah area as MP since 2001.

In 2025, the SMC was dissolved, with estates split and absorbed between Chua Chu Kang GRC and Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC.

On 14 April, the PAP Chua Chu Kang Branch held a press conference announcing the four-MP lineup for the upcoming election.

The team is led by Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong.

DPM Gan made the announcement that Dr Khor would not be running in the election

She expressed gratitude on Facebook for serving in Hong Kah North for 24 years.

“I am most thankful for their strong support all these years,” she wrote. “I really loved interacting and supporting our residents.”

Dr Khor also called it a privilege to engage and work with the residents.

“At this point I must say that I am ready and happy to make way for party renewal.”

Mr Don Wee, who was elected MP in Chua Chu Kang GRC in 2020, will also not be contesting this year.

Ms Low Yen Ling, Senior Minister of State for Trade and Industry alongside Culture, Community, and Youth, will be leaving the GRC team too.

Instead, she will contest in the recently created Bukit Gombak SMC.

2 new candidates joining GRC team

DPM Gan then introduced two brand-new candidates who will be filling the empty spots in the team.

They are former senior civil servant Jeffrey Siow and neuroscientist Choo Pei Ling.

Mr Siow, 46, said he grew up in a low-income family and was taught about the value of hard work by his parents.

He held a number of roles in the civil service, including as second permanent secretary at the Ministry of Manpower and the Ministry of Trade and Industry.

The 38-year-old Ms Choo is an Assistant Professor at the Singapore Institute of Technology (SIT).

She has 20 years of experience as a grassroots volunteer and hopes to help support families and caregivers in need in Chua Chu Kang.

DPM Gan, Mr Siow, Ms Choo, and incumbent MP Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim will likely face a Progress Singapore Party (PSP) team in Chua Chu Kang GRC.

In 2020, the PAP team defeated the PSP team with 58.64% of the vote there.

Featured image adapted from Amy Khor on Facebook and 8world News.