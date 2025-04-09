‘An evening exclusive to CCK’: DPM Gan Kim Yong takes Choa Chu Kang residents to Universal Studios

Gan Kim Yong treats Choa Chu Kang residents to a day at Universal Studios

It was a weekend full of fun for the residents of Choa Chu Kang when Deputy Prime Minister (DPM) Gan Kim Yong treated them to an exclusive outing at Universal Studios Singapore.

Describing it as “an evening exclusive to CCK”, Mr Gan shared several photos from the event on Facebook on Tuesday (8 April).

“It rained for about an hour and then the sky cleared,” he wrote in the caption. “Our residents enjoyed a great time out with their families.”

Mr Gan was joined by fellow Chua Chu Kang GRC members Low Yen Ling and Zhulkarnain Abdul Rahim.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment, Amy Khor, also made an appearance, engaging with the residents.

Ms Khor is also Chairperson for Hong Kah North SMC, which was recently dissolved and its areas redistributed between Jurong East-Bukit Batok GRC and Chua Chu Kang GRC.

Gan Kim Yong gears up for GE2025 in Chua Chu Kang GRC

In addition to being Deputy Prime Minister of Singapore, Mr Gan is also Minister for Trade and Industry and MP for Chua Chu Kang GRC.

He has been actively engaging with residents in the lead-up to the 2025 General Election (GE2025).

Over the past month, he has been walking the ground, celebrating Ramadan with the Muslim community, launching the Value Meals programme, teaching children about road safety at Chua Chu Kang Central, and engaging with residents through various activities, including the recent trip to Universal Studios.

On Monday (7 April), Mr Gan unveiled a five-year plan for Chua Chu Kang Town, which includes several key improvements aimed at enhancing the quality of life for residents:

Vibrant and upgraded homes

Better living with improved amenities

Revitalisation of the neighbourhood centre

Seamless access to cooler, more comfortable spaces

Faster and easier transportation options

New dining and community spaces

Mr Gan expressed his gratitude to the residents for their support and looked forward to continued collaboration in the years ahead.

“We look forward to your continued partnership as we journey towards 2030 to create a home we love,” he said.

Amy Khor continues to focus on serving Hong Kah North residents

Mr Gan and Ms Khor, both People’s Action Party (PAP) members, have been seen together on several occasions as they prepare for the 2025 General Election (GE).

Ms Khor has represented the Hong Kah area since her political debut in 2001.

Following the dissolution of Hong Kah North and its redistribution, with Tengah now under Chua Chu Kang GRC and the remaining parts of Hong Kah North included in the new Jurong East–Bukit Batok GRC, it remains unclear where she will be fielded in the upcoming GE.

Nevertheless, she remains dedicated to serving the residents of both Hong Kah North and Tengah.

“I would like to assure all HKN residents that we will continue to reach out and engage you, listen to your feedback, understand your needs and seek to improve your community and lives as we have always done so,” she stated.

Featured image adapted from Gan Kim Yong on Facebook.