7-vehicle pile-up on TPE leaves taxi & car trapped between trucks, 2 people hospitalised

Taxi lands on top of car in seven-vehicle chain collision on TPE

A seven-vehicle collision occurred on the Tampines Expressway (TPE) on Wednesday (16 April), with a taxi ending up on top of another car.

Two individuals were hospitalised following the incident.

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) confirmed to MS News that it was alerted to the accident at around 11.05am that morning.

The collision, which happened on the TPE towards the Seletar Expressway (SLE), involved a taxi, two cars, and four trucks.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) added that the accident took place just after the Punggol Road exit.

2 individuals conveyed conscious to hospital

Images circulating online show a red Trans-cab taxi perched atop a white BMW, its rear wheels elevated off the ground, with debris scattered across the expressway.

A 59-year-old male taxi driver and a 31-year-old female car driver were both conveyed to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital in a conscious state by the SCDF.

The SCDF also assessed another individual for minor injuries, though the person declined hospital transport.

According to The Straits Times (ST), Trans-cab confirmed that the taxi was not carrying any passengers at the time of the accident.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Featured image adapted from SGRV on Facebook and @hwa820318 on TikTok.