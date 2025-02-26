Motorcyclist crashes & slides across TPE in spark-filled accident

Motorcyclist crashes on TPE with sparks flying, netizens argue about who’s to blame

Sparks flew during a recent incident in which a motorcyclist crashed and slid along the Tampines Expressway (TPE).

The incident occurred last Thursday (20 Feb) at about 11.10pm near Jalan Kayu.

Rear dashcam footage taken from a Volkswagen Touran showed a white BMW sedan driving close behind it.

The post’s caption alleged that the BMW vehicle was tailgating and shining high beams towards the Volkswagen.

After a short while, the BMW cut into the middle lane to overtake the Volkswagen.

However, as the BMW executed the lane change, a motorcycle travelling behind along the middle lane lost control.

The motorcyclist flipped over the front of their vehicle and fell onto the road.

The sheer momentum of the crash caused both the rider and their motorcycle to slid across the expressway for several metres.

The motorcycle also threw up a shower of sparks and smoke in the crash.

Meanwhile, the rider managed to slide to a stop while in a seated position.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) told MS News that it conveyed one person to Sengkang General Hospital.

MS News has also reached out to the police for comments.

Netizens split over who’s at fault

Several netizens were confused over how the motorcyclist crashed when they didn’t hit anything.

Another user suggested that the rider hit the brakes after seeing the BMW changing lanes in front of it, but was travelling too fast and flipped instead.

One commenter accused the Volkswagen driver of causing the accident as he was allegedly road-hogging on the first lane.

The video of the incident, posted on the Singapore Road Vigilante Facebook page, also included the BMW’s dashcam footage, which showed the Volkswagen travelling at a slow speed with its hazard lights on.

When the BMW switched lanes to overtake, the footage revealed that there were no cars in front of the Volkswagen for quite some distance.

It is unclear if the Volkswagen vehicle was having any issues that caused it to slow down.

One netizen claimed to have lodged a traffic police report against both car drivers.

They accused the Volkswagen driver of hogging the lane and the BMW driver of changing lanes recklessly.

