Lane-splitting motorcyclist crashes in Paya Lebar after car door opens, netizens split on blame

Passenger opens car door on Paya Lebar road, motorcyclist crashes into it

A motorcyclist was involved in a bad crash after hitting a car door on 18 Jan along Paya Lebar Road, sparking a debate among netizens over who should be blamed.

The accident, which occurred at around 7.26pm, was captured in a video shared on Telegram.

The footage showed several lanes of vehicles stopped at a red light near the Paya Lebar Flyover.

For unknown reasons, the passenger of a stationary blue car suddenly opened their door, just as a motorcyclist was lane-splitting between the rows of cars.

The motorcyclist collided with the open car door, causing the rider to be knocked into a white car on their left before rebounding and falling onto the road.

Moments later, the passenger of the blue car tried to close their car door, which was visibly damaged by the collision.

Meanwhile, the driver of the white car opened their door as the video ended.

The police told MS News it was alerted to the accident along Paya Lebar Road at around 7.25pm.

Paramedics from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) conveyed the 26-year-old motorcyclist, who was conscious, to the hospital.

A 74-year-old male car passenger is assisting with ongoing police investigations.

Netizens blame both motorcyclist and passenger

The video was posted on Reddit, where netizens were quick to debate over who was at fault.

One commenter pointed out that the motorcyclist appeared to be going fast between lanes despite the red light ahead and heavy traffic.

Another remarked that lane-splitting riders should exercise caution in such situations.

The commenter, however, also blamed the passenger for opening the car door without checking the side mirror.

Still others argued that the motorcyclist would have been hard to spot, given their speed.

Several netizens speculated on why the passenger opened the car door.

One Reddit user suggested that the passenger might have opened the door after dropping something in the car, rather than intentionally causing harm.

They noted that the passenger seemed to be looking down when opening the door, implying it was a reflexive action done without thinking.

Another user commented that the blue car had turned on its hazard lights just seconds before the passenger opened the door, suggesting that the passenger needed to check something.

