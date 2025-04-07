Content creator leaves Audemars Piguet watch at Merlion Park as social experiment, draws flak on social media

Content creator leaves Audemars Piguet watch at Merlion Park to show how safe Singapore is

A content creator drew flak on social media after leaving an Audemars Piguet watch worth $60,000 at Merlion Park as a social experiment.

The video was posted on the TikTok page of the local business TimeTells last week and has since gained 183,500 views.

“Let’s see how long it takes for someone to steal a $60,000 watch in Singapore,” the caption read.

Luxury watch was untouched for 35 minutes

In the clip, the content creator placed a box containing the luxury watch on one of the concrete cube seats at Merlion Park, with Marina Bay Sands in the background.

He moved out of the frame before the video sped up, showing many people passing by the watch and taking photos of Marina Bay Sands in a span of 35 minutes.

Despite the number of people in the area, the watch remained untouched.

The content creator then returned to retrieve the watch, looking pleased with the result, and gave the camera a thumbs up.

“This is Singapore lah,” the caption stated.

Netizens criticise social experiment

The content creator faced criticism from netizens, who argued that the social experiment is ineffective as the camera placed indiscreetly in front of the watch would deter any thief.

Another user added that most people who visit Merlion Park are tourists, so the result would not reflect Singaporeans’ behaviour.

Some also proposed he should place the watch at a different location, suggesting other neighbourhoods in Singapore, and even HDB void decks, where items could get stolen.

Meanwhile, others jokingly asked the OP where he would put the watch next, implying they would take it if given the chance.

