Cleaner in S’pore uses Louis Vuitton paper bag for leaves & trash, sparks debate about luxury goods

Woman’s post about Louis Vuitton paper bag sparks debate

A post on social media platform Threads has ignited heated discussions among netizens after a woman claimed that she saw a street cleaner using a Louis Vuitton (LV) bag to collect fallen leaves.

The post on 25 Feb read: “This is Singapore. Someone threw away a large Louis Vuitton bag, and the street cleaner casually used it to collect fallen leaves.”

The OP also noted that the cleaner’s action reflected sustainability, cleanliness, and luxury.

In the photos, a crumpled Louis Vuitton paper bag sits on the concrete next to a large public bin. It is unclear where and when the pictures were taken.

The post quickly went viral, garnering more than 21,000 likes and about 1,500 comments at the time of writing.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the post, with some confused by the author’s intentions.

Netizens react to post about LV paper bag

One Threads user questioned the aim of the post and asked the OP whether the cleaner should have done something differently.

Another netizen expressed frustration at the post, pointing out that the “large Louis Vuitton bag” described by the OP was just a paper carrier.

Meanwhile, one commenter said that the post is simply a call for attention.

“We all throw out the paper bags we get from brands,” said the user. “It’s not that deep.”

They then went on to say that LV is not an overly luxurious brand, with “millions” who have owned such products.

Another netizen tried to explain what the OP was trying to convey: “I think she merely meant that the cleaner reused the discarded bag for something useful.”

Adding on to the discussion, one user shared that there are people who sell branded paper bags online and that there is a demand for it.

A search by MS News for “Louis Vuitton paper bag” on e-commerce platform Carousell revealed more than 1,000 listings, with the price ranging from S$20 to about S$50 for a ‘brand new’ LV paper bag.

