Woman in China makes Louis Vuitton employees count S$110K in cash, leaves the store empty-handed

On Friday (23 Aug), Chinese news site See Hua Daily News reported an unusual case involving a wealthy woman and staff at a Louis Vuitton (LV) store.

The woman had first visited the Starlight Place shopping centre outlet in Chongqing, China in June.

She had a less-than-positive experience at the luxury store, claiming that staff had treated her dismissively.

The staff not only ignored her request for a drink but also showed her items from previous seasons instead of the latest arrivals.

She also claimed that one of the store clerks rolled her eyes and seemed impatient when she asked to see some dresses.

After leaving the store, she reported the situation to LV’s headquarters.

However, she said she did not receive any response or apology.

Feeling deeply offended, she finally found the time two months later to execute her “revenge plan”.

She makes staff count S$110k in cash for 2 hours, then leaves empty-handed

The woman returned to the LV store with RMB600,000 (S$110,000) in cash, accompanied by her assistant and a friend.

She had her friend and assistant try on clothes and then asked the clerks to help count the cash.

After the clerks spent approximately two hours repeatedly confirming the total, the woman told them she wasn’t buying anything and quickly left, leaving the staff stunned, according to See Hua Daily News.

“Once they finished counting, I just took the money and left. There’s no way I would give them any sales credit,” she wrote on Xiaohongshu. The post appears to have been taken down.

A photo uploaded online by the woman shows that the cash was all in RMB100 bills.

The woman added that she only expected professional and enthusiastic service from store clerks.

They should also show mutual respect, rather than being dismissive.

Her story attracted the attention of many netizens, with many criticising the staff for being arrogant.

