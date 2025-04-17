PM Wong announces S$6k Jobseeker Support Scheme to help unemployed residents, application already open for S’poreans

PM Wong launches Jobseeker Support Scheme for unemployed Singaporeans

With economic uncertainty looming and global tensions rattling markets, Singaporeans are understandably worried about job stability, especially those in the lower- and middle-income groups.

Acknowledging this, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong announced a new SkillsFuture Jobseeker Support Scheme on Tuesday (16 Apr), offering targeted support for Singapore citizens who are laid off or retrenched.

Up to S$6,000 within jobseeker support scheme

Under the scheme, eligible Singapore residents will receive up to S$6,000 over six months to tide them through unemployment — but this isn’t a handout for doing nothing.

They will also have to participate in job-seeking and upskilling activities designed to boost their chances of re-entering the workforce.

These activities include:

Getting a job interview Completing the CareerFinder Quiz Attending career coaching sessions Browsing career-related content Updating one’s resume online Applying for a job Registering with an employment agency Attending career-related events, workshops or seminars Networking with an industry professional Applying for a job attachment programme Attending a training course Participating in an employment-related volunteer programme

Applications for Singapore citizens have begun on 15 April, while Permanent Residents may apply from the first quarter of 2026.

Applications can be done online on mycareersfuture website or at one of the career centres.

PM Wong said the move is part of the broader Forward Singapore agenda to enhance the nation’s social safety net.

“We will do our best to steer Singapore through these choppy waters,” he said.

Singapore assembles task force to address US tariffs

In a separate announcement in response to US President Donald Trump’s universal tariffs earlier this month, PM Wong revealed the formation of a Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce to counter the ripple effects of the US’s proposed universal tariffs, which include a 10% tariff on Singapore.

The task force, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister Gan Kim Yong, will work on shielding local businesses and workers from potential fallout as global trade tensions heat up, as reported by The Straits Times (ST).

The team consists of seven other members:

Desmond Lee (Minister for National Development and Minister-in-Charge of Social Services Integration)

Josephine Teo (Minister for Digital Development and Information and Second Minister for Home Affairs)

Tan See Leng (Minister for Manpower and Second Minister for Trade and Industry)

Chee Hong Tat (Minister for Transport and Second Minister for Finance)

Lim Ming Yan (Chairman of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF))

Ng Chee Meng (Secretary-General of the National Trades Union Congress (NTUC)

Tan Hee Teck (President of the Singapore National Employers Federation (SNEF))

While there is currently a 90-day pause on the tariffs, Chinese goods still face a 145 per cent tariff in the US and the US a 125 per cent tariff in China.

With both the US and China being key trading partners to Singapore, some companies are already being affected, DPM Gan said during the Singapore Economic Resilience Taskforce press conference.

Task force split into 3 workstreams

Three workstreams will be established to focus on different areas.

Mrs Teo and SBF’s Mr Lim will be overseeing the first group on information sharing and sensemaking. They will be sharing information on the schemes available and keeping the public updated on the team’s work.

The second group will be led by Dr Tan, Mr Tan, and Mr Ng. Their focus is on immediate support for sectors that will be most affected, and providing more support in addition to the measures rolled out in the Budget 2025, including job creation.

The final workstream will be in charge of longer-term strategic planning to strengthen Singapore’s status as a global hub.

“By working together with our unions and businesses, the government will help our companies and workers navigate these choppy waters in front of us,” DPM Gan said.

