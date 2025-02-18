Budget 2025: S’poreans to receive up to S$1,600 in CDC vouchers & SG60 vouchers

PM Lawrence Wong announces S$800 CDC vouchers & SG60 vouchers during Budget 2025

Each Singaporean household will receive S$800 in CDC vouchers over the coming year.

Prime Minister (PM) and Finance Minister Lawrence Wong announced this during his Budget 2025 speech on Tuesday (18 Feb).

All adult Singaporeans will also receive up to S$800 in SG60 vouchers in July.

Singaporean households to get S$800 in CDC vouchers

The CDC vouchers will be disbursed across two tranches:

S$500 in May 2025

S$300 in Jan 2026

This is a substantial increase from the previous round of CDC vouchers — S$600 of vouchers were announced during Budget 2024.

As with previous vouchers, half can be used at participating supermarkets and half at participating heartland merchants.

Up to S$800 SG60 vouchers for adult Singaporeans

All adult Singaporeans will also receive special SG60 vouchers as the republic celebrates 60 years of independence.

Singaporeans aged between 21 and 59 will receive S$600 in SG60 vouchers while those aged 60 and above will get S$800 in SG60 vouchers.

Similar to CDC vouchers, half of the SG60 vouchers can be used at participating supermarkets and the other half can be used at heartland merchants and hawkers.

The vouchers will be disbursed in July 2025 and will expire on 31 Dec 2026.

Up to S$760 utility rebates for eligible households

Other than the CDC vouchers, the government will also provide U-Save rebates ranging from S$440 to S$760.

The maximum amount is estimated to cover three months’ worth of utility bills for those living in three- and four-room HDB flats.

S$500 in LifeSG credits for each child under 12 from Budget 2025

Families with children will also enjoy an increase in support measures.

Households will receive S$500 in LifeSG credits for each Singaporean child aged 12 and below in 2025.

This is similar to LifeSG credits given to national servicemen last year, and parents may use it to defray their household expenses.

Every Singaporean aged 13 to 20 this year will also get a S$500 top-up to their Edusave or post-secondary education account.

Increase in monthly rates for ComCare assistance scheme

PM Wong also stated in his speech that there will be an increase in rates for the ComCare assistance scheme.

A one-person household on long-term assistance will receive an extra S$120 each month, bringing the total monthly assistance to S$750.

Others on short- to medium-term assistance will also get an increase in assistance based on a multitude of factors.

Some pensioners will also receive S$390 each month from the Singapore Allowance, an increase of S$40.

Also read: ‘We will continue to cushion the impact of cost-of-living increases’: PM Wong in 1st New Year message

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from MDDI Singapore on YouTube.