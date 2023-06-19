Woman Accused Of Stealing Clothes In Penang Mall, Kicks Store Mannequins & Causes Disturbance

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Woman Accused Of Stealing Clothes From Store At Queensbay Mall In Penang

It isn’t everyday that you see someone having a fight with a mannequin.

On 16 June (Friday), a woman was spotted causing a disturbance at Queensbay Plaza in Penang, Malaysia.

She was kicking and punching two mannequins inside a clothing store, as though they were embroiled in a serious fight.

Apparently, she was accused of stealing clothes from that very store.

Woman kicks mannequins out of rage in Penang mall

A TikTok video shows the woman violently kicking and pushing two store mannequins in a boutique.

According to the text overlay on the clip, the incident took place in Queensbay Mall, Penang’s largest shopping mall.

After pushing one mannequin to the ground, the woman starts shouting at someone inside the store.

She then kicks the second mannequin and pushes it to the ground when it doesn’t fall.

She even grabs a potted plant and smashes it on the ground.

Reportedly accused of stealing clothes from store

As it turns out, Sin Chew Daily reported that the woman had visited the store before on 27 May.

A store clerk told the paper that back then, the woman had grabbed two items of clothing and placed them in her bag.

When other shoppers noticed what was happening, they alerted the staff to the issue.

The store clerk then confronted the woman, who began to shout for 15 minutes.

She exclaimed that she was an “artiste” and denied stealing any clothes.

When the staff asked to check her bag, they found two items of clothing worth RM99 (S$29) from the store inside.

The woman then changed her attitude completely, claiming that she was planning to try the garments on before buying them.

She then returned the items to the store clerk, saying that she wanted to pick out clothes of other colours.

However, she left the store without buying anything.

Woman returns to Penang mall & kicks mannequins

The store clerk chose not to report the first incident to the police.

Little did they expect that the woman would return to the store less than a month later to cause such a dramatic scene.

Thankfully, Sin Chew Daily reported that the mall’s security guard managed to take her away.

Afterwards, the police also escorted her to the police station.

Apparently, the woman had stolen other items from the mall before.

She had allegedly bought milk tea beverages without paying for them as well.

Featured image adapted from @1010midvalley on TikTok.