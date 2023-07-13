S’pore Bus Driver Declared Brain Dead After Johor Accident, Passes Away 2 Days Later

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Bus Driver Declared Brain Dead After Accident In Johor Bahru

On 7 July, a serious traffic accident occurred in Johor Bahru that rendered a motorcyclist brain dead.

Unfortunately, the rider passed away two days after the accident.

The deceased was 40-year-old Yang Yongyong, who worked in Singapore as a bus driver before his death.

Bus driver passes away two days after Johor accident

According to Shin Min Daily News, the 40-year-old bus driver was riding a motorcycle along a road in Permas Jaya, Johor Bahru.

However, he ended up getting into an accident at a T-junction.

8world reported that the victim was then escorted to the hospital where doctors noted that the victim had suffered many serious injuries.

As a result, he was declared brain dead.

Following two days of treatment, he passed away from his injuries on 9 July.

Victim allegedly got into a hit-and-run accident

According to China Press, a woman had shared a Facebook post regarding the accident.

She claimed that the victim had been hit by a grey car at a T-junction of the road.

Apparently, the car’s driver did not stop to check on the injured man and instead chose to flee the scene.

In her post, she appealed for witnesses to speak up about the incident, and share any dashcam footage.

She also urged the accused driver to own up to their mistakes.

The woman, however, has since deleted her Facebook post.

Police currently investigating

According to Shin Min Daily News, the police are currently investigating the situation.

However, based on their current evidence, it appears that the victim had lost control of his motorcycle. As a result, he had gotten into an accident.

The police will continue their investigations and have also appealed for witnesses.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to the victim’s loved ones.

