S’porean Victim In Hokkaido Car Accident Was On Maternity Leave, Planned To Celebrate CNY With Baby

Victim In Hokkaido Car Accident Was On Maternity Leave After Giving Birth To Daughter

A horrific car accident in Hokkaido, Japan, recently claimed the lives of two members of a Singaporean family.

The victims were revealed to be 41-year-old Lin Xiuyue and her four-month-old daughter Aahana.

On Wednesday (18 Jan), Lianhe Zaobao reported that the bodies of the mother and daughter were transported back to Singapore.

Information also surfaced that Ms Lin was on maternity leave during the trip and had planned to celebrate Chinese New Year (CNY) in Singapore with her new baby.

Was on maternity leave when she got into Hokkaido car accident

On Tuesday (17 Jan), Ms Lin’s brother took to Facebook to share the details of her and her daughter’s wake.

According to his post, the wake is ongoing in Jurong, and the funeral will be on Friday (20 Jan), two days before CNY.

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), Ms Lin’s brother-in-law expressed his shock about the incident.

Ms Lin, a teacher at Nan Chiau Primary School, married her husband in 2017, he explained.

She gave birth to Aahana four months ago and took the opportunity while on maternity leave to visit Hokkaido with her family.

After the trip, they reportedly planned to return home to celebrate CNY with their new baby and latest addition to the family.

Rental car collided with large lorry

On 10 Jan, Ms Lin, Aahana, her husband Mr Karthik, and their 3-year-old daughter Aanya were in a car exploring the popular ski town of Kamifurano when they met with an accident.

According to reports, they were on a sightseeing trip and had rented a car to get around.

While turning from a side road into a main road, they allegedly collided with a large lorry.

Ms Lin and Aahana unfortunately did not survive the accident.

Mr Karthik and Aanya made it out alive but sustained minor injuries and were discharged from a hospital a few days ago. They were supposedly due to return to Singapore last night (18 Jan).

Condolences to the family

The sudden loss of not one, but two family members must be heartbreaking for their loved ones.

Furthermore, they were enjoying themselves on a holiday when the tragic accident occurred.

MS News extends our deepest condolences to Ms Lin’s family.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao and Death Kopitiam Singapore 死亡咖啡店 on Facebook.