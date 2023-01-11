S’porean Woman & 4-Month-Old Daughter Pass Away In Hokkaido Car Accident

Singaporean Woman & Daughter Pass Away In Car Accident In Hokkaido On 10 Jan

Snowy conditions can make typically simple tasks such as driving difficult, even leading to horrible consequences.

Recently, a family of four was involved in a car accident in Hokkaido, Japan, on Tuesday (10 Jan) morning.

The terrible accident resulted in the deaths of a 41-year-old woman and her four-month-old daughter.

The woman’s 44-year-old husband and three-year-old daughter also suffered injuries in the crash. The survivors remain in stable condition.

Hokkaido car accident happened at intersection in ski town

According to Lianhe Zaobao, the accident happened at around 11.30am (Japan time) at an intersection in the popular ski town of Kamifurano.

Reports say that the family was sightseeing in the area and rented a car to get around.

Local police shared that the car containing the family of four collided with a large van head-on, killing two.

The father and daughter, who survived the crash, are currently receiving treatment.

Yahoo Japan elaborated that the 44-year-old father suffered a broken hip bone while the surviving daughter sustained a head injury.

Their injuries are allegedly not life-threatening.

Authorities investigating cause of accident

Yahoo Japan also mentioned that the road surface at the scene of the accident was covered with snow.

They additionally noted that there was a stop sign visible from the passenger side of the car.

At the point of writing, Japanese authorities are investigating the cause of the accident.

MS News extends our heartfelt condolences to the family during this difficult time. May the deceased rest in peace.