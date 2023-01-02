Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Meets With Snow Ploughing Accident, Now In Critical Condition

Marvel Actor Jeremy Renner Suffers ‘Traumatic Injury In Snow Plowing Accident, Condition Is Stable

Movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) have captured the world’s attention in recent years, with the superheroes pulling off feats that make them seem invincible.

However, we may forget that the actors in them are all too human like the rest of us.

Underscoring this, MCU actor Jeremy Renner has met with an accident while ploughing snow.

He’s now in critical condition, according to reports.

Jeremy Renner suffers ‘traumatic injury’ in accident

In a news release on Monday (2 Jan), the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) said they responded to a “traumatic injury” in the Mount Rose Highway area in Reno, a city in Nevada state of the United States (US).

The star has lived in the area for years, and WCSO is his local police department. In 2018, he was awarded the title of “special deputy sheriff”.

With regards to the accident, officers arranged for Renner to be conveyed by air to a local area hospital, they said.

No details were given on what his injuries were, or how the accident occurred.

Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition

Earlier, a representative for the actor told The Hollywood Reporter that Renner had experienced “a weather-related accident” while ploughing snow on Sunday (1 Jan).

The 51-year-old is currently in “critical but stable condition”, they added.

His family is also by his side, and he’s receiving excellent care.

On 13 Dec last year, Renner shared a photo of a car buried in snow on Twitter, a result of the heavy snowfall in nearby Lake Tahoe.

The area where he lives saw heavy snowfall on New Year’s Eve, Reuters reported.

He’s most famous for Hawkeye role

Renner is a veteran in Hollywood, having acted in well-known films like “The Bourne Legacy” and “The Hurt Locker” and nominated for an Oscar for his appearance in the latter.

However, he’s probably best known to the world for his role as Hawkeye in the MCU movies.

Besides appearing on various editions of The Avengers, he also starred in his own series streamed on Disney+ in 2021.

He will next be seen in the new season of Mayor Of Kingstown, which will stream on Paramount+ from 15 Jan.

The multi-talented star also released a seven-track album titled “Live For Now” in 2020, proving he’s also got a good set of pipes.

MS News wishes him a quick recovery from his accident.

