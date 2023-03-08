RedMart Delivers Pork To Muslim Household, Lazada Apologises To Customer

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Lazada Apologises After RedMart Delivers Pork To Muslim Household

When it comes to meat products, Muslim consumers have to check if they’re halal and most importantly, not pork. While most will take extra care when purchasing, it seemed like online grocer RedMart was the one that messed up an order instead.

A Muslim customer took to TikTok recently to share his unpleasant experience.

E-commerce platform Lazada, which runs RedMart, has since apologised.

RedMart sends pork to Muslim customer

On 5 Mar, user @khatimtai took to TikTok to share about the incident.

@khatimtai @Lazada Singapore I’ll be staying away from Redmart for the time being. It was a very distressful situation for me. Hope you can relook at your delivery process to minimise mistakes – was it at the sorting facility? Or the delivery pallets got mixed up in the truck? Either way, do also provide training for customer sensitivities 🙃 #lazada #redmart #halalsg #fyp ♬ original sound – khatimtai – khatimtai

In the video, the OP alleged that Lazada-owned RedMart delivered pork to his Muslim household.

Photos showed that the online grocery service sent several packets of meat that were clearly labelled “Frozen Pork Minced”.

Implying that he had reached out to either the online grocer or the platform, the OP claimed that, “It took a second agent to properly apologise”.

The OP further elaborated on his predicament in the caption, describing it as a very “distressful” situation.

In light of what happened, he expressed his hope for RedMart to review its delivery process to minimise mistakes.

“Was it at the sorting facility? Or the delivery pallets got mixed up in the truck?” the OP questioned.

Perhaps following the less-than-satisfactory response from customer service, he also suggested that the platform “provide training for customer sensitivities”.

Lazada apologises for error

In a subsequent comment on the post, the OP updated that the senior management from Lazada had contacted him.

He claimed that they wanted to meet him for a formal apology.

A spokesperson from Lazada confirmed this in a statement to MS News, where they claimed that they had apologised to the customer.

The spokesperson said, “We have apologised to the customer and resolved it amicably. We consider this matter closed.”

MS News has also reached out to the OP for more information. We’ll update the article if they get back.

