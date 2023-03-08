S’pore Mint Launches Pure Gold & Silver S$1K Banknotes, Limited Pieces Available

Follow us on Telegram for the latest updates: https://t.me/mustsharenews

Singapore Mint Reproduces S$1,000 Banknotes In Limited Gold & Silver Editions

In 2021, the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) stopped issuing S$1,000 banknotes.

The move was made to reduce the risks of money laundering and terrorism financing associated with large denomination notes.

With the issuance of such notes ceasing, possessing one thus becomes a precious asset as one essentially owns a piece of history. Those who haven’t had such an opportunity need not fret as The Singapore Mint has launched replicas of the discontinued banknotes.

Available in silver and gold, the souvenir pieces feature four iconic series that different generations will recognise.

Singapore Mint reproduces S$1K banknotes in gold & silver

In a press release, The Singapore Mint shared that they have launched souvenirs of the discontinued S$1,000 banknotes.

This follows the release of the sold-out S$10,000 Currency Design Souvenirs.

According to them, these notes are made up of 999 Fine Gold and 999 Fine Silver.

Besides that, avid currency collectors can look forward to seeing the Singapore Orchid, Bird, Ship and Portrait Series designs on the banknotes.

Four souvenir series of S$1K banknotes available

First up is the Orchid Series, which pays homage to Singapore’s long-standing association with the flower.

At its centre, the note features a cluster of the orchid hybrid Dendrobium Kimiyo Kondo “Chay”.

As the first series, the notes were in circulation from 1967 to 1976, very shortly after Singapore’s independence.

Following the Orchid Series is the Bird Series featuring the Brahminy Kite, an eagle frequently spotted across the country.

Issued from 1976 to 1984, the note also carries a map of the island with its denomination on top.

Succeeding the Bird Series is the Ship Series, of which the notes circulated from 1984 to 1999.

These notes feature the container ship “Neptune Garnet”, as well as two container quay cranes.

Last but not the least, the current Portrait Series in circulation bears the portrait of Singapore’s first President, the late Encik Yusof bin Ishak.

Arguably the series that Singaporeans are most familiar with, the notes were first issued on 9 Sep 1999.

Limited pieces & sets available

According to The Singapore Mint, collectors can purchase the souvenirs individually or as a set.

For the Fine Silver souvenirs, there are only 6,888 pieces available worldwide. Each piece goes for S$158.

On the other hand, the Fine Gold souvenirs are limited to 3,888 pieces. Collectors can purchase them for S$226 each.

Meanwhile, a full set of Fine Silver souvenirs goes for S$226, while a set of Fine Gold souvenirs goes for S$620.

Folks who are keen to find out more or shop the collection can visit The Singapore Mint’s website here.

Must-have collector’s item

These souvenir notes chronicle the history of Singapore’s currency and its design evolution.

Hence, we’re sure that many collectors want to get their hands on the limited-edition pieces.

Would you purchase these souvenir notes? Let us know in the comments.

All images courtesy of The Singapore Mint.