S’pore Delivery Driver Owns Nissan GT-R, Advises Others To Save Often & Donate

Nissan GT-R Owner Works As Delivery Driver In Singapore

There have been stories about delivery drivers who earn a tidy sum in a short span of time, despite the tiring and menial nature of the job.

Recently, a Nissan GT-R owner in Singapore received the spotlight on TikTok when he revealed that he works as a Grab and Lalamove driver.

Many who saw the video questioned how he could afford the expensive car, considering his occupation.

The man advised youngsters to save often, spend their money wisely, and donate to others in need.

Delivery driver who owns Nissan GT-R advises others to save often

On Monday (6 Mar), user @koocester posted the video of the delivery driver on his TikTok account.

Koocester has gone viral on the platform for randomly interviewing luxury car owners and asking them for financial and life advice.

In the video, he approaches the owner of a white Nissan GT-R and asks, “Do you mind if I ask what you do for a living?”

To this, the man candidly answers that he works as a Grab driver.

As he gets out of the car, Koocester then asks the man for financial advice for a 20-year-old.

In response, he lists down several points, which include saving often, spending wisely, and giving money to their parents and to those in need.

Reveals that he also works for Lalamove

At the end of the video, the TikToker asks the man once more if he actually works as a Grab driver.

The latter then replies that he also works as a delivery rider for Lalamove.

However, this leads Koocester to question how he can afford a GT-R.

The man candidly declares, “You got to save! Seriously! You got a long way to go! You can save a lot of money!”

Netizens stunned by man’s occupation

Evidently, many were confused by how the man could afford the car, given his occupation, COE prices, and a full loan.

Another commenter shared that they also worked as a Grab driver for over six years, but still have not managed to reach the man’s level.

Besides the advice the man gave, we’re sure a lot of hard work and sacrifice went into his pursuit of finally getting his dream car. Kudos to him for being able to reap the benefits of his labour.

Regardless of what our individual aspirations are, perhaps we can learn valuable lessons from the man’s advice, which we can apply to our own lives too.

