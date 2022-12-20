S’pore Foodpanda Rider Earns S$865 In 2 Days, Says Physically Demanding Job Requires Endurance

Foodpanda Rider In Singapore Shares Details About Job As Food Delivery Worker

Besides offering flexibility, working as a food delivery rider can be pretty rewarding from a financial perspective too.

Such was the case for a Foodpanda food delivery rider in Singapore — the man claims that he earned S$865.32 in just two days.

While making S$432.50 per day might sound like quite an attractive prospect, the OP explained that it requires hard work and sweat.

Singapore Foodpanda rider shares about job and salary

In a Facebook post last Wednesday (14 Dec), the man openly shared about the salary he earned as a food delivery rider.

Over a span of two days, the man allegedly earned a staggering S$865.32 — which comes to about S$432.50 per day.

The OP stated that many view food delivery riders as having a “lowly job”. However, he felt that this shouldn’t be the case, as it’s an honest and laborious job.

“If you’re unemployed and don’t have enough income, food delivery is a part-time job that can fill your stomach or supplement your income,” he said.

The OP also noted that there were additional conditions which the job demanded – such as driving a car or bike and being a Singapore citizen or permanent resident.

Post goes viral among netizens

The post has since gone viral on Facebook, with many amazed at how much the OP made over just two days.

After all, earning nearly S$1,000 in such a short period of time is no easy feat.

A few netizens commented that they too might just make a career change after seeing his earnings.

One user asked the number of hours he toiled to make the amount. In response, the OP posted a screenshot showing that he worked more than 12 hours on 11 Dec.

Many also praised the rider for his diligence and hard work.

As some netizens have pointed out, making more than S$400 daily would’ve only been possible if he put in immense hard work.

Indeed, the OP’s endurance and hard work certainly deserve a fair amount of appreciation.

Hopefully, his account will go a long way towards inspiring Singaporeans to put in the hard work, no matter what line of work they’re in.

