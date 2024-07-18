S’pore voted to have best education system in the world, beating Japan & UK: Poll

Singapore’s education system rated higher than other countries: Poll

Singapore has been rated highly for many things — its world-class airport, cleanliness, safety, and now, even its education system.

An article by The Irish Times recently lauded the country for its “rigorous and comprehensive” curriculum which focuses on the importance of an educated workforce.

A majority of people polled have also confirmed this sentiment, with 63% believing that the Republic has the best education system in the world.

Respondents that MS News spoke to said Singapore’s education system effectively produces results.

However, others noted that emphasis on a more holistic approach is needed.

63% of poll respondents think Singapore has the best education system

In a poll by Answers.sg asking which country has the best education system in the world, Singapore came in tops.

63% of the 885 respondents voted for Singapore, while the remaining 37% were split among the following countries:

Japan

United Kingdom (UK)

United States (US)

China

Japan

Following Singapore, Japan received the second-highest votes, with 10% of the share.

Meanwhile, China and Australia received the fewest votes of all the countries.

Another recent poll also found that 54% out of a total of 1,096 respondents acknowledged that Singapore has the best education system in the world.

According to Singapore’s Ministry of Education (MOE), the country’s education system is designed to serve the needs of every student by touching on their strengths and interests.

“On top of building a strong foundation in literacy and numeracy, we also cater to their educational needs in physical, aesthetic, moral, social, and emotional aspects, and develop them holistically,” MOE stated.

The education ministry also emphasised the importance of the students’ development in music, art, and sports through co-curricular activities and outdoor education.

A ‘one of a kind’ education system

Agreeing with the poll majority, 22-year-old Singaporean Daniel Lee thinks the country’s education system is “one of a kind”.

Having recently completed his Polytechnic course, Daniel is waiting to enter university here in Singapore.

Speaking to MS News, he emphasised that Singapore’s education system produces results.

“Singapore’s education system has and will equip you for the skills that I believe many countries don’t have,” he said.

Daniel also noted that Singapore “puts out some of the best scholars and academics”.

That said, the system does require Singaporeans to take on an “intense” workload at a young age.

Mother of primary school student ‘proud’ of Singapore’s education system

To some in Singapore, the nation’s academic success stems from high-quality teaching and a solid curriculum.

“The well-structured curriculum in Singapore is designed to provide the students with a strong foundation in their core subjects such as English, Mathematics, Science, and Languages,” said 39-year-old international school teacher Cheryl V.

These subjects allow students to flex their critical thinking and problem-solving skills.

Internationally, Singapore students have performed well in assessments — such as in 2022 when they topped the 2022 Programme for International Student Assessment (PISA).

The PISA measures the critical thinking of 15-year-olds from over 65 countries. It mainly focuses on the core domains of reading, mathematics, and science.

Mrs V also believes students in Singapore are better prepared for higher education and the workforce.

As the mother of a primary six student, Mrs V. said that her son also enjoys learning in a “structured environment with clear goals”.

“He seems to appreciate the opportunities for intellectual growth in the Singapore education system,” she shared.

Looking back on her time in school, Mrs V. said that the education system has been revised to better suit critical thinking and creativity.

“There are more opportunities to acquire skills beyond academic knowledge… such as exchange programs, camps, and exposure to global perspectives,” she said.

Despite her contentment with the education system, Mrs V. believes Singapore could still learn a thing or two from other countries.

“Finland’s emphasis on well-being, creativity, and a relaxed approach to Early Childhood Education is something Singapore could take a cue from,” she noted.

Results-based system means stressed-out students

Another individual who agrees Singapore has something to learn from Finland’s education system is 19-year-old Rachel Mah, a student at Temasek Polytechnic.

Rachel believes Finland’s focus on teaching life skills rather than just purely academic success is what sets them apart from other education systems.

In light of this, Rachel believes Singapore does not have the best education system as the approach is “more one-sided”.

Having gone through the country’s education system first-hand, Rachel admitted that her primary and secondary school days were stressful.

She spent most of her schooling time memorising information rather than understanding the content.

This boiled down to being pressured by teachers to excel.

“After I finished my O-Levels, I couldn’t remember even half of the information from secondary school anymore because my brain had almost completely dumped everything out,” she said.

Acknowledging that there has been an attempt to incorporate a more holistic syllabus, Rachel believes more can be done to support students’ wellbeing.

“I think one crucial aspect is lacking, rest. Even our school holidays and after-school time are filled with remedial or extra classes,” she shared.

Rachel also noted that in addition to the stress that students face, teachers are also being overworked.

Singapore school teacher believes educators are ‘burnt out’

As it turns out, teachers in Singapore are taking more on their plate in recent years.

44-year-old Brinda Raman — a teacher in Singapore with 20 years of experience in government schools — believes a lot has changed to better fit the behavioural and learning needs of students.

However, she feels this has come at a cost for teachers.

“Teachers are very burnt out, with preparation of lessons for different needs of students in a class, administrative work, attending courses or workshops, meetings, attending to parents and doing more than what their grade is to ensure that their performance bonus is not affected,” Mrs Raman told MS News.

In addition, Mrs Raman also acknowledged the stress the education system can have on young students in Singapore.

“It may be tough for children, and they are too young to understand how one exam taken at 12 years old is going to determine their future,” she said.

While there has been more of a focus on acquiring skills rather than just academic achievement, more can be done for students who are not academically inclined.

“Having a paper certification is not for everyone. More support and recognition should be given, either in monetary form or coaches for example, or giving them a chance to experience exposure in other countries,” said Mrs Raman.

Singaporean studying overseas says countries have a lot to learn from each other

Despite the recent PISA showing Singaporean students displaying high levels of creative thinking skills, many still feel “trapped” in the country’s education system.

After finishing her O-Levels in 2018, 22-year-old Singaporean Maryanne Phang opted to further her studies overseas.

She is presently completing her Curtin University degree in Perth, Western Australia.

Speaking to MS News, Maryanne noted the differences in the two countries’ education systems — namely, Australia’s focus on work-life balance and mental health.

She also shared that it is common for those studying in Australia to switch careers and take extended breaks to increase “efficiency”.

“There’s more of a focus on doing what you love rather than doing what is efficient. Efficiency is a given that comes with doing what you love,” she said.

Noting that Singapore has “reaped the rewards” from its education system, Maryanne urges the country to pay closer attention to those who need support.

Apart from celebrating the youths who excel in the system, those who struggle should also receive attention, she said.

HOD of school in Singapore speaks about education system

Singapore’s education system seems to be ever-changing, as leaders and policymakers work toward meeting students’ needs.

This is the case according to 51-year-old Ananthy Marimuthu — a Head of Department (HOD) for a local school’s Character and Citizenship Education (CCE) subject.

Having been an educator for 27 years, Mrs Marimuthu has worked closely with both students and teachers.

She believes Singapore has developed a curriculum that best supports the needs of students in the country, while also producing results.

“The Singapore education system has attained world recognition and our students have competed and achieved accolades in international competitions. Hence, I would say that I am proud to say that I am an educator in Singapore,” said Mrs Marimuthu.

However, she noted that “it wouldn’t be right” to label Singapore’s education system “the best”.

Ms Marimuthu believes that every education system around the world is tailored to the needs of the respective nation.

Singapore’s education leaders and policymakers have also learned from other countries through school visits.

With the unique curriculum of every country, Ms Marimuthu emphasised the importance of constant growth in Singapore’s education system.

“Singapore’s educational landscape has been constantly changing and evolving to ensure that our students stay relevant globally,” she said.

“Change is the only constant and there is never any one country that has the best education system. Every country is unique and we should be open-minded in learning from each other.”

Featured image courtesy of NUS Singapore Research Nexus Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences and NUS Blog.