S’pore ranked safest city for tourists, scores 0 out of 100 for risk level

Singapore is safest city for tourists: Forbes Advisor

Singapore has emerged as the safest city for tourists, based on a list recently compiled by Forbes Advisor.

The study was done by comparing 60 international cities across seven key metrics, including natural disasters, digital security risks, and crime risks.

Forbes stated that Singapore has a Level 1 safety rating from the US State Department, which is deemed the “best”.

Singapore also has the lowest natural disaster risk — likely due to the city’s relative safety from natural disasters like typhoons and earthquakes.

Additionally, the ranking noted the high quality of Singapore’s healthcare services and city infrastructure, coming in second lowest for both health security and infrastructure security risks.

Singapore also came in second-lowest for digital security risk, indicating that citizens can freely use the internet without concerns.

In total, the ranking gave Singapore a risk “score” of 0 out of 100.

Meanwhile, Tokyo and Toronto came in second and third in the ranking respectively.

Venezuela’s capital takes the spot for riskiest city

Caracas, Venezuela, was ranked the riskiest city, scoring 100 out of 100 for its risk “score”. \

The city was also ranked highest for health security and crime risks.

Unsurprisingly, the US State Department gave it the “worst” travel safety rating, advising citizens against travelling to the city.

This was followed by Karachi, Pakistan and Yangon, Myanmar, which scored 93.12 and 91.67 out of 100 respectively.

