5 teens arrested for theft of 2 vehicles in Punggol

Five teenagers allegedly stole two vehicles near Ponggol Seventeenth Avenue

Five teenagers, aged between 15 and 18, were arrested after allegedly stealing two motor vehicles near Punggol Seventeenth Avenue.

The arrests follow a reported joyride in which none of the youths had valid driving licences, according to a press release by the Singapore Police Force (SPF) on 9 June.

Vehicles stolen after being left unattended

The incident occurred on 6 June at about 4.35pm when the vehicles were left unattended.

SPF was alerted after the owner discovered the cars had been taken.

Officers from the Ang Mo Kio Police Division used CCTV footage and follow-up ground enquiries to identify the suspects.

The five teenagers, four males and one female, were arrested on Tuesday (9 June).

Preliminary investigations revealed the youths gained access to the vehicles as the transponders were left on the car tyres.

The stolen vehicles were later recovered.

Teenagers to be charged in court

Four of the teenagers were set to be charged in court on Wednesday (10 June) under Section 379A of the Penal Code, which carries imprisonment of up to seven years and a fine.

Investigations are ongoing for the remaining 16-year-old male suspect.

The police advise motorists to park in well-lit areas and never leave keys or transponders unattended.

They also recommend removing valuables such as laptops, mobile phones, and cash cards, and to wind up windows and lock all doors, even for a short period.

Also read: 13-year-old among 6 youths arrested for stealing 2 motorcycles in Punggol, face up to 7 years’ jail



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