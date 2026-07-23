76-year-old man found dead at Chinatown HDB block, no foul play suspected

Man found dead on landing above food centre in Chinatown HDB block

A 76-year-old man was found dead at an HDB block in Chinatown on Thursday (23 July) morning, with the police not suspecting foul play.

A photo posted on the Complaint Singapore Facebook group showed a police blue tent set up at Block 1 Jalan Kukoh.

Man found dead at 2nd-floor landing of Chinatown block

According to the now-deleted image, the blue tent covered a body that lay on a landing on the second floor.

Below the landing is Kukoh 21 Food Centre.

About six people were standing near the body, including police officers and other personnel.

Man found motionless at Chinatown block pronounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it received a call for assistance at about 10.40am on 23 July.

A 76-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of 1 Jalan Kukoh.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF).

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Last July, the Samaritans of Singapore said there were a total of 314 suicide deaths in 2024, with the largest increase among adults aged from 30 to 39.

64.3%, or 202, of the deceased individuals were male.

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 78-year-old man found dead after fall from height at Yishun HDB block

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Featured image adapted from Complaint Singapore on Facebook and Google Maps.