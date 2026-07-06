78-year-old man found dead after fall from height at Yishun HDB block

No foul play suspected after man found dead at Yishun HDB block on 5 July

A 78-year-old man was found dead at the foot of an HDB block in Yishun on Sunday (5 July) afternoon, with the police not suspecting foul play.

A photo sent to news outlet AsiaOne showed a police blue tent set up at Block 800 Yishun Ring Road.

Man found dead beside lift of Yishun block

According to the image, the body lay at the void deck beside the block’s lift B.

Two police officers were standing next to the tent.

Part of the void deck had also been cordoned off.

A resident told AsiaOne that she did not believe the deceased lived at the block, because she had not seen him before.

Man lay motionless after fall from height: SPF

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a fall from height at about 2pm on 5 July.

A 78-year-old man was found lying motionless at the foot of the block.

The Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF), which received a call for assistance at about 2.05pm, told MS News that he was pronounced dead at the scene by an SCDF paramedic.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Last July, the Samaritans of Singapore said there were a total of 314 suicide deaths in 2024, with the largest increase among adults aged from 30 to 39.

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 56-year-old woman found dead after fall from height at Bukit Batok HDB block

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.