56-year-old woman found dead after fall from height at Bukit Batok HDB block

No foul play suspected after woman found dead at Bukit Batok Central on 21 June

A 56-year-old woman was found dead on Sunday (21 June) afternoon after a fall from height from an HDB block in Bukit Batok.

A photo posted by Singapura Channel on Facebook showed her lying in a pool of blood at the foot of Block 227 Bukit Batok Central.

Police cover body with blue tent

The photo showed police and Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) officers covering the body with a blue tent.

Part of the void deck and pavement at the foot of the block were also cordoned off as they conducted investigations.

Large pieces of broken tiles were also seen under a sheltered walkway nearby.

Woman could have fallen onto sheltered walkway

A TikTok user shared another image of the incident, showing the woman’s arm poking out from under the roof of the sheltered walkway.

This led to speculation that she could have fallen onto the sheltered walkway, punching a hole in its roof.

In the caption, the original poster (OP) said the deceased was a friend of a friend from Blitar, a city in the Indonesian island of Java.

Woman pronounced dead at the scene

In response to queries from MS News, the Singapore Police Force (SPF) said it was alerted to a case of fall from height at about 4.10pm on 21 June.

A 56-year-old woman was found lying motionless at Block 227 Bukit Batok Central.

She was pronounced dead at the scene by a paramedic from the SCDF.

No foul play is suspected, based on preliminary investigations.

Further police investigations are ongoing.

Helplines available

Here are some helplines available for those struggling with mental health issues:

National mindline: 1771, 6669-1771 (WhatsApp)

Samaritans of Singapore: 1-767, 9151-1767 (WhatsApp)

SAF Hotline (For SAF Personnel): 1800 278 0022

Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019

Care Corner Counselling Centre (Mandarin): 1800-353-5800

Silver Ribbon: 6386-1928

Also read: 52-year-old man found dead after fall from height at Choa Chu Kang block

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Featured image adapted from Singapura Channel on Facebook and 8prop.com.