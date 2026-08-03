Car driver flashes high beam & speeds after motorcycle in Yishun, argues when confronted

Driver flashes high beam before arguing with motorcyclist in Yishun

Last Friday (31 July), a reckless driver was caught on camera after nearly colliding into a motorcycle near Yishun Dam.

In a video posted on Facebook, the Original Poster (OP) captured moments of the driver flashing high beams, speeding after him and even arguing back when he was confronted.

The incident occurred at around 10.35pm.

Car nearly collides into rider, then flashes high beam and chases him

In the footage, both the motorcycle and car made a left turn. The car also turned on its right indicator in preparation for a lane change.

However, the driver failed to check his blind spot, nearly colliding into the motorcycle.

As the motorcycle continued on its way, the rider turned around to see the same car following him.

The car flashed its high beam at the rider and sped up to get closer to the motorcycle.

In the video, the OP said he “can’t understand” why the driver kept flashing his high beam.

According to the OP, the driver was already in the wrong.

Driver follows motorcycle for some time before overtaking

The footage then speeds up to show the car following the motorcycle for some time.

When the rider switched into the inner lane, the car followed suit.

The car eventually overtook the motorcycle.

The OP tried to see the driver’s face but was unable to see clearly through the windows.

Although the situation seemed to be resolved, the driver had other ideas.

Driver starts to play ‘the braking game’, purposefully slows down

According to the OP, the driver then began playing the “braking game” to intentionally provoke the rider.

He would repeatedly brake and slow down despite there being no vehicles ahead.

Driver argues back at OP, goes straight at a ‘right-turn only’ lane

As the two vehicles head towards a traffic junction, the OP confronted the driver.

After winding down his window, the driver began to yell at the OP.

When the light turned green, the argument stopped, and both motorists headed off.

The car drove straight ahead while the motorcycle turned right onto another street.

The OP also pointed out that the car was on a “right-turn only” lane, yet the driver went straight ahead.

Under Singapore traffic rules, if the lane is designated for right turns only, proceeding straight may constitute a traffic offence.

Netizens urge OP to report to authorities

While the OP did not clarify if he reported the driver to the authorities, many netizens urged him to do so.

Some felt that reckless driving should not be overlooked, especially when lives are on the line.

A few criticised the driver’s small-mindedness and entitled attitude.

One netizen joked that the car’s side mirrors should be smashed since the driver “doesn’t know how to use it”.

Also read: S’pore to tighten demerit points system for motorists from 2027 onwards

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Featured image adapted from hellwin_junior on Facebook.