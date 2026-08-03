S’porean motorcyclist dies after crashing into rear of MPV along Johor highway

Singaporean motorcyclist killed after he crashed into rear of MPV in Johor

A 56-year-old Singaporean motorcyclist died after a multi-vehicle accident on Malaysia’s North-South Expressway in Johor last Sunday (2 Aug).

Accident involved Toyota MPV and three Suzuki motorcycles

The crash happened at around 2.05pm on 2 Aug, at KM 44.6 of the expressway heading south.

The accident involved a Toyota multi-purpose vehicle (MPV) and three Suzuki motorcycles.

Kulai District Police Chief Assistant Commissioner Tan Seng Lee said preliminary investigations found that the accident may have started after the Singaporean rider lost control of his motorcycle.

The rider was travelling southbound with two Malaysian motorcyclists, aged 57 and 39, when traffic ahead slowed down.

For reasons still under investigation, he allegedly crashed into the rear of a vehicle travelling in the right lane.

Singaporean rider died at scene while two other motorcyclists injured

Medical personnel pronounced the 56-year-old rider dead at the scene.

The 57-year-old Malaysian rider suffered minor injuries, while the 39-year-old rider suffered a fractured right thigh. The 32-year-old Singaporean female driver of the vehicle was not injured.

Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of Malaysia’s Road Transport Act 1987.

Footage shows damaged vehicles and debris scattering across road

Videos circulating online showed four motorcycles overturned on the expressway, with debris scattered across the road.

A rider could also be seen lying on the tarmac after the crash.

The accident blocked both lanes and caused heavy congestion, with traffic queues reportedly stretching up to 11.2km at one point.

Authorities reminded motorists to exercise caution

Police have urged witnesses with information to contact Investigating Officer Inspector Mohd Ruslan at +6013-3063710 or visit the nearest police station.

ACP Tan also reminded motorists and riders to follow traffic rules and exercise caution on the roads.

Also read: 20-year-old S’porean motorcyclist dies after accident with lorry along M’sian highway



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Featured image adapted from Jason Rojas on Unsplash. For illustration purposes only.