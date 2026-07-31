Missing S’pore woman found safe by the Cambodian police, authorities providing support to family

20-year-old S’porean woman found safe by the police in Cambodia: SPF

A 20-year-old Singaporean woman who went missing in Cambodia has been found safe by the Cambodian police, said the Singapore Police Force (SPF) in response to queries from MS News.

The relatives of Siti Aishah Siregar Binte Sahat Siregar sounded the alarm when she had not been seen since Tuesday (28 July), when she travelled to Cambodian capital Phnom Penh.

SPF expresses appreciation to the authorities in Cambodia

SPF has reached out to their counterparts in the Cambodian National Police to obtain more information.

They also offered to render further assistance as appropriate.

Consular support is being provided to her family by Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Singapore Embassy in Phnom Penh, SPF noted, adding:

The police express appreciation to the Cambodian authorities for their prompt assistance.

Woman vanishes, phone & messaging accounts down

According to social media posts by netizens who identified themselves as her father and aunt, Siti Aishah lost contact with them after travelling to Cambodia on Tuesday.

Her older brother Syafiq told Channel NewsAsia (CNA) that her last message was to her mother on Tuesday morning, saying she was going to school.

But the family later discovered her WhatsApp and Telegram accounts had been deleted and her phone line was disconnected.

They later found her passport gone and made a police report.

Missing woman left S’pore for Cambodia, transferring money to stranger

When the family checked her emails, they discovered a flight itinerary to Cambodia and money transfers to an unknown person.

The person was an online friend that Siti Aishah had been gaming with for more than a year.

The police later confirmed that she had left Singapore on Tuesday.

Also read: S’pore woman allegedly missing in Cambodia, police report made

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Featured image adapted from Sahat Siregar on Facebook.