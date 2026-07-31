S’pore woman allegedly missing in Cambodia, police report made

20-year-old Singaporean missing in Cambodia since 28 July

A Singaporean man is appealing for help on the whereabouts of his 20-year-old daughter who has allegedly gone missing in Cambodia.

In a post shared on Instagram on 30 July, Sahat Siregar says that he believes she is in Phnom Penh. The family has not been able to contact her since 28 July.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahat Siregar (@sahatsiregar_propperty)

Last known to have travelled from Singapore to Phnom Penh

In a follow-up post, Mr Sahat shares additional details about his daughter for concerned netizens.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sahat Siregar (@sahatsiregar_propperty)

The missing woman is identified as 20-year-old Siti Aishah Siregar Binte Sahat Siregar.

She is approximately around 1.5 metres tall.

Siti Aishah was last heard from on 28 July when she travelled from Singapore to Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

Reported case to the Singapore police and authorities

According to Mr Sahat, the family has already made a police report in Singapore and are working closely with the authorities.

He asks the authorities in Singapore and Cambodia to help find his daughter as soon as possible.

“We are afraid that every hour we lose could make it harder to bring her home safely,” wrote Mr Sahat in his post.

“As a father, I am begging for your help. I just want my daughter to come home safe.”

Anyone with information urged to come forward

The desperate father is asking netizens to share his posts and spread the world.

If anyone has information, Mr Sahat urges them to contact him or the Singapore police immediately.

“Please keep my daughter in your prayers. Please help bring my daughter home safely,” he said.

MS News has reached out to the police for more information.

Also read: Police appeal for information on missing 15-year-old girl, last seen at New Punggol Road

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Featured image adapted from @sahatsiregar_propperty on Instagram.