Police appeal for information on missing 15-year-old girl, last seen at New Punggol Road

Girl,15, missing after last seen in Punggol, police appeal for information

The Singapore Police Force (SPF) is appealing for information on the whereabouts of a 15-year-old girl who was last seen in Punggol on Wednesday (29 June) night.

According to the police, she was last spotted in the vicinity of Block 443A New Punggol Road at about 8.30pm.

Wearing black top, shorts and slippers

In an appeal issued on 29 July, police identified the missing girl as 15-year-old Destinee Loo Xing Yi.

The young girl was last seen wearing a black top, shorts and slippers.

Police did not provide further details on where the girl may have been heading or the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Anyone with information urged to contact police

Anyone with information on the boys’ whereabouts is urged to call the Police Hotline at 1800-255-0000 or submit information online via the SPF i-Witness portal.

Police said all information will be kept strictly confidential.

Also read: Police appeal for information on missing boys aged 12 & 13, last seen in Tampines

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Featured image adapted from Singapore Police Force and Google Maps.