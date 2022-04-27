Four Star Warehouse Sale Has Mattresses From S$199, Furnish Your Dream BTO On A Budget

Four Star Mid-Year Warehouse Sale Has Mattresses & Bed Frames From S$199

Whether you’re about to move into your own place or have decided to give your crib a complete makeover, you’re probably prepared to spend a pretty penny on furnishings.

One of the most important areas of the house is unquestionably the bedroom, and one of the most essential pieces of furniture, the bed.

If you’ve got a budget to stick to and are wincing at the thought of having to splurge on a bed and mattress, we’ve got exciting news — Four Star is back with another warehouse sale from 28 Apr to 3 May.

With discounts of up to 80%, freebies, and loads of other perks, this is one event you won’t want to miss.

Read on to see what you can expect at the Four Star Mid-Year Warehouse Sale.

Choose the mattress that suits you best

These days, there are many different kinds of mattresses, each with distinctive features and benefits.

Whether you need good back support after a whole day of hunching over your laptop at the office or fabric that won’t aggravate your sensitive skin, Four Star’s got you covered with their range.

Like it or not, stress is a part of life and can, unfortunately, take a toll on the body. This is why we need a quality mattress to retreat to at the end of the day.

Four Star’s Detense Arcticsilk mattresses promise to reduce the static stress your body has accumulated throughout the day, allowing you to finally get that much-needed good night’s sleep.

This is backed by research — sleep experts have found that anti-static fabric helps induce a deeper sleep. As a result, you’ll wake up the next morning feeling rested, even with less sleeping time.

Those with trouble falling asleep due to Singapore’s notorious heat will also appreciate the mattress’s cooling properties.

If spinal support is what you seek, then Four Star’s Chiro series has got your back, literally.

Specially designed to provide posture support, these mattresses are stable, durable, and firm — just what you need for waking up without feeling like you need an appointment with an actual chiropractor.

Also providing back support is Four Star’s Back Paedic series. These mattresses are also anti-bacterial and anti-dust, making them suitable for those with sensitive skin.

Last but not least is Four Star’s Tencel series, which, like the Back Paedic series, is sensitive skin-friendly.

Latex and memory foam make the mattress super comfy to lounge on, and you’ll also love its soft, breathable, and environmentally friendly Tencel fabric. Being good to your body and the earth — it’s a win-win situation.

All mattresses are available in Single, Super Single, Queen, and King sizes and have up to a 15-year warranty.

Pair your mattress with bed frames that are stylish & practical

Of course, your mattress wouldn’t be complete without a bed frame, and Four Star has some splendid options in that department.

If space is an issue or you’d rather hide all your clutter, then their storage beds are the answer to your needs. Fancy and functional, they provide somewhere extra to keep your belongings while helping you achieve that chic minimalist look.

Four Star’s storage bed frames are equipped with a German Hydraulic lift system that makes it much easier – and safer – to raise the bed and store your stuff underneath.

Other options for the space-constrained to consider are their pull-out beds and sofa beds, which can be easily folded up to create more room when not in use.

Their regular bed frames look great too. Available in a variety of designs and colours, you’ll have no problem finding one that matches the aesthetic you’re going for in your room.

Top it off with mattress protectors & pillows

After you’ve settled your mattress and bed frame, it’s time to start topping them off with sheets and pillows, and the Epitex range has everything you need with bed sheets, pillows, and bolsters.

The Epitex Urutora Collection is a silky soft 900 thread count cotton blended fitted sheet set that comes in a variety of colours.

Like a centrepiece, the design of your sheets can help light up a room, and you’ll probably find yourself casually showing it off in the background of your #OOTD mirror pics.

You’d also love sinking your head into an Epitex Soft Touch Pillow. Made of 100% down alternative and anti-dust mite treated, it’ll be like sleeping on a cloud — and it won’t trigger any unpleasant allergic reactions.

Wrap your body around an Epitex Bolster and feel like a child snuggling up to their favourite ‘chou chou’ again. There’s a reason the saying goes “to sleep like a baby”.

To elevate your Z’s-catching experience to the next level while preserving your mattress at the same time, get a mattress protector.

As the name suggests, this will protect the mattress from wear and tear, as well as from sweat, spills, and other unpleasant stains.

Depending on its properties, it can also help improve comfort and prevent allergies.

Your bathroom deserves some love too so don’t forget to grab some Epitex towels and anti-slip mats as well.

Get your dream bed at the Four Star Mid-Year Warehouse sale

Ready to get started on filling up your dream bedroom? Head to the Four Star Mid-Year Warehouse Sale on Ubi Road from 28 Apr to 3 May.

Expect tempting deals and discounts of up to 80%. Who said furniture shopping has to blow a big hole in your bank account?

Here are some attractive prices and promos that are sure to get your attention:

Four Star Pocketed Spring Mattress: Single/Super Single Size — From S$199 Queen Size — From S$299 King Size — From S$399

Four Star Bed Frame/Storage Bed from S$199

Epitex High-Quality Fitted Bed Sheet from S$19

Epitex Lux Bamboo Pillow — S$29.90

Epitex Bath Towel & Anti Slip Mat — S$10

If you’re more comfortable splitting your payment up, there are 0% interest instalment plans for up to 12 months.

Customers can make a free parking or taxi claim upon checkout. Gifts with purchases above a certain amount are also up for grabs:

Philips Air Fryer (worth S$229) — Spend S$3,500 and above

Four Star Tencel Memory Foam Pillows (worth S$169) — Spend S$2,000 and above

Tencel Memory Foam Pillows (worth S$169) — Spend S$2,000 and above Four Star Premium Quality Mattress Protector (worth S$50) — Spend S$1,000 and above

Premium Quality Mattress Protector (worth S$50) — Spend S$1,000 and above S$200 rebate vouchers with any purchase above S$500

To make logistics and transportation planning even easier (especially on the pocket), you can enjoy free delivery as well with no minimum spend.

If you’re ready to plan your visit there, here are the details:

Four Star Mid-Year Warehouse Sale

Address: 6 Ubi Road 1, Wintech Centre, Level 1, Singapore 408726

Dates: 28 Apr-3 May

Opening Hours: 10am-9pm daily

Nearest MRT Station: MacPherson

For more information and to keep up with the latest updates, visit Four Star’s website, Facebook, and Instagram.

Sleep better with good mattresses

Everyone deserves to have a nice, comfortable bed to sink into at the end of a long, tiring day, and such an indulgence doesn’t have to cost an arm and a leg.

Spending less money on one section of the house leaves you with a little extra to go elsewhere or towards your savings.

Doesn’t it sound like something that will help you sleep even better at night — like a good mattress?

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

Featured image courtesy of Four Star.