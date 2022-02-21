Four Star Has Sale On Mattresses, Bed Frames & Pillows

Sleep becomes the best cure whenever we’re sad, stressed or tired, allowing us to wake up feeling refreshed and ready to take on the day.

To have the comfiest sleep possible, we’d need good mattresses and pillows that cater to our bodies best. That’s where Four Star comes in, with a variety of bedding products that’ll turn your bedroom into a heaven on earth.

With a post-Chinese New Year sale that promises discounts on bedroom essentials, you won’t have to fork out too much to create your slice of paradise.

Here’s what you can look forward to at the Four Star Warehouse sale.

Mattresses for you to curl up on

The several days’ holiday for CNY was all fun and games until work came calling, and you had to return to the back-breaking grind.

After a long day of hustling, nothing feels better than reclining on a comfortable bed. But as you leapfrog onto it in your work clothes, you might start worrying about what that could do to your complexion.

Fortunately, Four Star’s Tencel mattress series – made of memory foam and latex – has a smooth texture that’s gentle to the skin.

That means you can fall asleep face first and still wake up well-rested without your nap being disrupted by itchy rashes.

Besides skin sensitivity, another concern you may have, especially in Singapore’s tropical weather, is finding a mattress that doesn’t feel stuffy.

Four Star’s DeTense ArcticSilk series could be the saviour you need, with silk eco fibres that create a cooling effect.

Aircon or not, you’ll find yourself descending into a peaceful slumber thanks to your naturally cool and calming bed.

As for where your tired head should lie, Epitex’s Fleur Classic Pillow with anti-asthma fabric promises uninterrupted sleep as you breathe easy while dreaming.

Epitex Fleur Classic Pillow – $19.90 (U.P. $49.90)

Round everything up with the cotton Urutora Fitted Sheet Set in assorted colours to make your bed look as warm and welcoming as the rest of your room.

Epitex Urutora Collection (Single/Super Single/Queen/King) – From $19.90 (U.P. $39.90)

The promo prices are exclusive to Four Star’s post-CNY sale, so don’t miss the opportunity to update your bedsheets.

Bed frames that exude style & functionality

Of course, the lux mattresses and fluffy pillows have to go somewhere, like this bed frame which you can also find at Four Star.

Sleek and simple with a cushioned backrest, your bed can be a cosy reading space you can sit in on a rainy Sunday morning.

If you’d like your reading material or any other bedroom accessories to be within reach, consider getting a storage bed instead to fit all your plushies and extra bedding products.

A pretty yet functional bed like that will help you free up space around the room so that you can achieve that minimalist look everyone seems to be crazy about.

Sofas for quick daytime breaks

As inviting as a comfy bed may be, sometimes you just need a brief sit-down to recharge and get back to your tasks for the day.

That quick episode you watch on Netflix or piping hot cuppa will be even more rewarding when you enjoy them on a lush sofa.

Better still, get one with reclining seats or even a whole separate couch for yourself, so you can stretch your back while catching some shuteye.

Guests who visit your home will surely express their delight at how comfy the seats are.

New mattresses, bed frames & pillows at Four Star sale

If you’d like to get your hands on the sweet deal, you should head down to Four Star’s post-CNY sale to enjoy the following promos:

Four Star Pocketed Spring Mattress (up to 15-year warranty)

– Single/Super Single: $199

– Queen: $299

– King: $399

Storage Bed/ Bed Frame

– Available in Single, Super Single, Queen, or King: from $199

Sofa Bed: $199

3-Seater Sofa: $399

In addition to the sale prices, Four Star also has free gifts with purchase and a free taxi claim upon checkout, so you’ll get your ride home on the house.

Here’s how to get to their warehouse if you’re planning a visit soon:

Four Star Post-CNY Sale

Address: 5 Toa Payoh West, #02-00, Singapore 318877

Dates: 23-27 Feb 2022

Opening Hours: 10am – 9pm (Daily)

Nearest MRT: Toa Payoh Station, Braddell Station & Caldecott Station

To find out more about Four Star’s products, you can check out their website here.

Give yourself a good night’s rest in 2022

After surviving numerous disruptive changes during the pandemic, we’ve all done enough tossing and turning in bed over the past 2 years.

Now’s the time to reward ourselves for making it this far, with a well-deserved rest in absolute comfort and bliss.

We owe ourselves that much, so let’s start getting sufficient and peaceful sleep for the year.

This post was brought to you in collaboration with Four Star.

