Suspect in KLIA shooting incident arrested after more than 24 hours on the run

Police arrest suspect behind 14 April KLIA shooting incident

More than a day after he fled the scene of a shooting incident at Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), the suspect has been arrested.

Police managed to nab him in Kota Bharu, Kelantan today (15 April).

The authorities will release more details regarding the case later.

Suspected KLIA shooter arrested in Kelantan

Citing Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Razarudin Husain, New Straits Times (NST) reported that the arrest happened on Monday (15 April).

Officers apprehended the suspect — Hafizul Harawai, 38 — in Kota Bharu, Kelantan at about 3pm.

Details surrounding the arrest are scarce at the time of writing. However, the authorities will provide more information at a later time.

The latest development comes after the shooting incident that transpired at about 1.30am on Sunday (14 April).

Targetted wife but missed, wife’s bodyguard in hospital

Reports stated that Hafizul initially fired two shots at close range at his wife, who was awaiting the arrival of a pilgrimage group at KLIA Terminal 1.

Instead of hitting his target, one shot struck her bodyguard, who was promptly rushed to the hospital.

As of this report, the bodyguard is in stable condition.

Hafizul’s wife had hired the bodyguard after filing reports against her husband, who allegedly made threats against her. The couple was said to be in the process of divorce before the incident happened.

Also read: KLIA shooting: Wife hired bodyguard after lodging reports against suspect, couple in process of divorce

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from BERNAMA via Malay Mail and Farah Cie on Facebook.