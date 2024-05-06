1 person dead & 2 taken to hospital after fire breaks out at Whampoa flat

1 person dead in Whampoa flat fire on 6 May

A fire that broke out at a flat in Whampoa early this morning (6 May) claimed one life and left two others requiring medical assistance.

Authorities had to evacuate many residents from neighbouring units as a safety measure.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire raged past midnight

In a Facebook post on Monday (6 May), the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) shared that it received an alert to a fire at Block 76 Lor Limau in Whampoa at 2.30am that morning.

Upon arrival, SCDF officers saw a fire “raging” in a HDB unit on the sixth floor.

Firefighters had to force their way into the flat. The responders from Central and Bishan Fire Stations eventually managed to extinguish the blaze using two water jets.

The SCDF noted that the fire affected the entire unit.

1 dead & 2 rescued in fire

After gaining entry into the unit, firefighters found two persons in the utility room in the kitchen area and promptly rescued them. The pair were taken to Singapore General Hospital (SGH).

Rescuers also found another person in one of the bedrooms, whom a paramedic pronounced dead at the scene.

As a precaution, the SCDF and police evacuated around 200 people from neighbouring units during the incident.

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the fire.

