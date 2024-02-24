Fire breaks out at Sembawang HDB unit, 1 person pronounced dead

1 person killed in Sembawang HDB fire on 24 Feb

At about 12.45pm on Saturday (24 Feb), a fire broke out at Block 131C along Canberra Crescent in Sembawang.

Authorities found one person dead in a unit on the third floor and evacuated 30 individuals from the second to fourth floor.

Investigations into the fire are ongoing.

3rd floor unit in Sembawang HDB unit catches fire

In a Facebook statement, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they were alerted to the fire at about 12.45pm on Saturday (24 Feb).

Upon arriving at the scene, SCDF saw black smoke emanating from a unit on the third floor of the block.

Firefighters from Yishun Fire Station had to conduct forcible entry into the “smoke-logged” unit to put out the fire.

They eventually managed to extinguish the fire with a water jet. SCDF added that the fire involved the contents of a bedroom.

SCDF subsequently found a person inside the affected bedroom. A paramedic pronounced the person dead at the scene.

30 individuals evacuated for precaution

The police and SCDF evacuated 30 individuals from the second to fourth floor as a precautionary measure.

Paramedics also assessed three people from neighbouring units for smoke inhalation and transported one of them to Singapore General Hospital.

The other two declined transport to the hospital.

SCDF is investigating the cause of the fire.

On Saturday (24 Feb) evening, Sembawang GRC MP Ong Ye Kung took to Facebook to share more information about the fire.

According to the health minister, the fire did not affect neighbouring units.

He took the opportunity to thank SCDF for their swift response and said HDB, the Town Council, and community organisations will be visiting the affected units to render assistance.

This is not the only residential fire that occurred in recent weeks.

Last Sunday (18 Feb), a flat in Jurong East belonging to an elderly couple caught fire after they left some prayer candles burning before going to bed.

After extinguishing the fire, responders assessed a person from a neighbouring unit for smoke inhalation and conveyed them to Singapore General Hospital.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.