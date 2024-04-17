Missing S’porean woman’s body found in Spain with 30 stab wounds, S’porean man arrested

Missing Singaporean woman who was on vacation alone in Spain found dead

Audrey Fang, 39, the Singaporean woman who was reported missing in Spain recently has been found dead.

A man found her body at a location 150km away from the hotel she was staying at not long after she disappeared.

Local police have arrested a Singaporean man in relation to the case.

According to The Olive Press, Ms Fang’s body was found about 150km away from her hotel in a parking lot in Abanilla, a municipality in Spain.

A man who was heading to a restaurant nearby discovered her body the morning after she went missing.

Spanish radio station Cadena SER reported that at the time of the discovery — which was around 7am on 10 April (1pm Singapore time) — authorities at the scene had not identified the body.

They could only confirm that she was dead.

The Olive Press also said authorities struggled to identify the body as there was no identification found on the victim.

Search launched after hotel staff find belongings still in room

Cadena SER also reported that Ms Fang had left her hotel on foot alone on 9 April.

She was last seen on CCTV at around 8.45pm.

Hotel employees later sensed something amiss when cleaning services came to her room and noticed her belongings were still there despite her absence.

Ms Fang had booked a stay at the hotel from 4 to 10 April and failed to check out on her last day.

The hotel staff thus reported the matter to the town’s Civil Guard, which prompted a search operation.

Police arrest Singaporean man in relation to the case

When Ms Fang’s family realised that she didn’t arrive back in Singapore on 12 April as planned, they filed a police report and sought help from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), The Olive Press noted.

According to The Straits Times, Ms Fang had mentioned to her family that she might be meeting a friend in Spain but didn’t share more details.

The chain of events that followed her family’s police report is unclear. However, the Civil Guard managed to find and arrest a suspect, said to be a Singaporean man.

Cadena SER stated that the man’s relationship to the victim is unclear.

The Court of Instruction number 3 of Cieza (Murcia) is overseeing the case. The suspect will likely face the judge within the next two days.

MS News has reached out to Ms Fang’s friends for comments.

Featured image adapted from Pat Chan on Facebook and Marcial Guillén for EFE via Cadena SER.