S’porean woman on holiday alone in Spain goes missing, friends & family appeal for information

Singaporean woman missing in Spain since 9 April

On 9 April, a 39-year-old Singaporean woman by the name of Audrey Fang went missing while vacationing alone in Spain.

Before she disappeared, she stayed at a hotel in Xàbia, a coastal town and municipality in Alicante, Valencia, Spanish news site Xàbia.com reported.

A missing person report has since been filed. Her family and friends are also urgently appealing for information.

Woman last seen leaving hotel in Spain on night of 9 April

Speaking to The New Paper (TNP), Ms Fang’s brother said that she did not inform her family of the details surrounding her flight and trip.

However, they knew that she left Singapore for Spain at around 11.45pm on 4 April. Ms Fang was also believed to have met a friend during her vacation.

Xàbia.com further revealed that she was last seen leaving a hotel at 8.45pm on 9 April, with her personal belongings still in her room.

She was due to arrive back in Singapore at 7am on 12 April.

The airline, however, confirmed that she did not board the flight back.

Loved ones urgently appeal for information

Ms Fang’s loved ones are urgently appealing for information to locate her as soon as possible.

One of her friends, Pat Chan, described Ms Fang’s physical appearance in a Facebook post, in hopes that they could help people identify her:

Height of 1.65m

Medium build

Tanned complexion

Short cropped hair

TNP pointed out that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) is assisting the family during this time.

MS News has reached out to Ms Fang’s friends for more information.

Also read: Search suspended for S’poreans missing in Taiwan quake after rocks fall on search team

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Pat Chan on Facebook.