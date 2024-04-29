‘Thank you for being my daughter’: Family of Audrey Fang deliver emotional eulogies at her wake

Eulogies by father & brother of Audrey Fang delivered at her wake on 29 April

Eulogies, one each from the father and brother of 40-year-old Singaporean Audrey Fang, were delivered at her wake earlier today (29 April).

More than 60 family and friends gathered to pay their last respects at Petir Road in Bukit Panjang.

At 10.40am, they left for Mandai Crematorium and Columbarium.

Ms Fang was the victim of a murder in Spain, where her body was found with 30 stab wounds and head injuries.

‘My mind is tired and in grief,’ says brother of Audrey Fang

At Ms Fang’s wake, her brother Benjamin Fang looked visibly tired but kept a stoic front throughout the proceedings.

Since his sister’s murder, Mr Fang has been dealing with her affairs.

He told 8world News: “I don’t think we can understand what happened until the murderer is brought to justice.”

Mr Fang has been in contact with the Spanish police and was interviewed about the case.

He had told 8world News that his “mind was blank, filled with fatigue and grief”.

“I can only hold on until everything is over,” he said.

”For my father and my aunt, they watched my sister grow up, and it was very difficult for them to get through this moment.”

Other relatives and friends could be seen crying while paying their last respects to Ms Fang.

Thereafter, her casket was brought to the hearse for transportation to Mandai, where she was cremated following a last service performed by a Buddhist monk.

Eulogy from Audrey Fang’s father

During the wake, eulogies by both Ms Fang’s father and brother were delivered by a third party.

Her father said in his message: “Audrey, my dear, throughout your life, you’ve made choices…Know that as your father, I forgive all the mistakes that you made.”

“There is nothing but love and understanding in my heart for you. Every step you took, you were learning, growing and becoming the wonderful person that we cherish.

“Father wants you now to rest in peace, knowing that your brother and I will take care of each other and will take care of the business.

“Most importantly, my dear, please depart peacefully,” he said. “Let go of any worldly concerns that may have troubled you. We are all here for you, cherishing your memories in our hearts. Remembering all that you were and all that you’ve done for us.”

“We will always love you and keep your memory alive in our hearts.

Thank you for being my daughter. Rest in peace, my dear Audrey.

Eulogy by Audrey Fang’s brother

“When my parents were at work, [Audrey] would always take care of me, and sometimes, steal my ice cream as well,” Mr Benjamin Fang said in his eulogy for his sister.

“When our mum left us five years ago, she was a pillar of strength for the family, and she continues to be.”

“While she is no longer with us today, we will continue to live our lives the best we can, because we know there will always be a small part in our hearts dedicated to the best sister that anyone could ever have.”

Goodbye, my dear sister. Until we meet again.

Found dead after she went missing in Spain

Ms Fang was on a solo trip to Spain when she went missing from her hotel room on 9 April.

The next day, she was found in a parking lot for lorries in Abanilla, 150km away from where she was staying.

A suspect, 43-year-old Mitchell Ong, is in remand following his arrest by Spanish police. However, he has so far remained silent and refused to testify.

As such, the family is still figuring out the motive behind Ms Fang’s murder. Ong was listed as Ms Fang’s financial agent in two insurance policies she took out in 2015. The authorities have yet to find any other links between the two.

All images by MS News. Photography by Jonathan Yee.