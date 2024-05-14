New short trip bus service 168A to serve Woodlands & Tampines residents during peak hours

SBS Transit announces new short trip bus service 168A from Woodlands to Tampines

Residents of Woodlands can now enjoy an additional bus service to connect them to Tampines during peak hours.

Bus service 168A officially began operations on Monday (13 May), and connects Woodlands Interchange to Tampines Interchange.

It runs during peak hours in the mornings and evenings on weekdays and Saturdays, excluding public holidays.

This new short trip service comes on top of the existing 168 bus service, which runs between Woodlands and Bedok.

According to a statement by SBS Transit, it introduced bus service 168A to “better serve the travel needs of commuters travelling towards Tampines Avenue 4”.

The service will operate in the mornings and evenings of weekdays and Saturdays — excluding public holidays — from Woodlands Interchange, to accommodate the higher travel demand during these periods.

Serving 14 bus stops, it will terminate at the bus stop along Tampines Avenue 4 adjacent to Tampines Interchange and Tampines MRT station.

During the journey, 168A will make stops along Woodlands Avenue 2, Jalan Kayu, Tampines Expressway (TPE), Tampines Avenue 10, Tampines Avenue 9, and Tampines Avenue 7.

Comes as an addition to existing bus 168

This new service comes in addition to the existing bus service 168 which plies a route between Bedok Interchange and Woodlands Interchange.

Instead of terminating at Tampines Interchange, 168 continues the drive to serve Tampines Avenue 5, Tampines Avenue 1, Bedok Reservoir Road, Bedok North Avenue 3, and Bedok North Street 1.

It also operates two-ways, with journeys starting from both Bedok Interchange and Woodlands Interchange.

Back in February, SBS Transit introduced bus service 146 to connect residents in the Bidadari estate to Woodleigh and Bartley MRT stations.

It is a loop service that operates daily, including on public holidays, from 6am to 12am.

146 transports passengers between Bartley Road and Bidadari Park Drive until the new Woodleigh Bus Interchange is complete, where the service will eventually operate from.

