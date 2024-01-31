New SBS Bus Service 146 Will Take Commuters From Bidadari To Woodleigh & Bartley MRT

SBS Bus Service 146 Connects Commuters In Bidadari To Woodleigh & Barley MRT Stations

SBS Transit will be launching a new bus service, 146, in the Bidadari area to offer commuters more transport options.

From 25 Feb, passengers can travel to Woodleigh and Bartley MRT stations using the service.

It is also a daily loop service operating from 6am to 12am, taking commuters between Bartley Road and Bidadari Park Drive.

SBS launches bus service 146 in Bidadari

On Tuesday (30 Jan), SBS Transit took to Facebook to reveal the launch of the new bus service 146.

Bus 146 will take commuters in the Bidadari area to Woodleigh and Bartley MRT stations after it begins operations on 25 Feb.

A loop service that operates daily, including on public holidays, from 6am to 12am, it will transport passengers between Bartley Road and Bidadari Park Drive until the new Woodleigh Bus Interchange is complete.

In addition, SBS Transit shared that the bus will operate in 12-minute intervals during peak hours and 15 minutes during non-peak hours.

A future extension of the service to Hougang Avenue 3 is also in the works. At the moment, the bus passes through 16 stops.

Will eventually operate from new Woodleigh bus interchange

Speaking to The Straits Times (ST), a spokesperson for the Land Transport Authority (LTA) revealed further details about the launch of the service.

He shared that the bus will operate from the new Woodleigh Bus Interchange after it begins operations for commuters.

For now, construction of the underground interchange is ongoing. LTA is finalising its opening timeline, the spokesman clarified.

The interchange will be located next to Woodleigh MRT station. It will also form part of the Housing and Development Board’s (HDB) Woodleigh Village mixed-use development.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.