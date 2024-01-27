MRT & Bus Services To Be Extended On CNY Eve, Will Continue Operating After Midnight

SMRT & SBS Extends Operating Hours For MRT & Bus Services On 9 Feb

On the eve of Chinese New Year (CNY) this year which falls on 9 Feb, MRT and selected bus services will operate for longer hours to meet the needs of passengers.

SMRT and SBS Transit revealed that services will run till after midnight in separate announcements.

In addition, SBS Transit has brought forward the evening trips of some buses in light of the early office closure.

SBS Transit extends operating hours for MRT & bus services on CNY eve

On Friday (26 Jan) SBS Transit announced the extension of operating hours for its train services in a post on Facebook.

Operating hours on the North-East (NEL) and Downtown Lines (DTL) as well as the Sengkang and Punggol LRT systems will be extended by about two hours on 9 Feb.

The last train from Harbourfront station heading to Punggol station on the NEL will leave at 1.55am, said SBS Transit in a press release.

Meanwhile, the last train from Punggol station will leave at 1.32am.

For the DTL, the last train departing Expo for Bukit Panjang station will be at 1.52am.

Conversely, the last train from Bukit Panjang will leave the station at 1.51am.

SBS Transit will also be extending the services for 24 bus services, listed in the following graphic.

Offices will also experience an earlier closure on 9 Feb. As such, SBS Transit has brought forward the evening trips of selected bus services.

16 services will not operate evening trips and will instead be available for return trips between 12.15pm and 2pm.

Meanwhile, there will be return trips for peak period shuttle bus services LCS1 and LCS2 at 1.00pm and 1.30pm. No change will take place for the morning trips of these services.

The revised timings for LCS1 are below.

As for the changed departures for LCS2, they are as follows.

Longer operating hours for train & bus services under SMRT

SMRT has also revealed that train and some bus services will be run for longer hours on CNY eve, till after midnight.

The train services are as follows:

North-South Line

East-West Line

Circle Line

Thomson-East Coast Line

In addition, the services for 13 buses have been extended at these interchanges:

Choa Chu Kang Interchange

Woodlands Integrated Transport Hub

Bukit Panjang Integrated Transport Hub

The extended departures for the services are listed in the graphic below.

