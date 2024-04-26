New hotel to open at Changi Airport T2, will feature 255 rooms & rooftop dining

Changi Airport T2 will have new hotel fully operational by 2028

Changi Airport Group (CAG) has awarded OUE Limited (OUE) with a tender for the lease and development of a new hotel at Changi Airport Terminal 2 (T2).

Named the Hotel Indigo Changi Airport, the development will feature 255 rooms and is expected to be ready for operations by 2028.

Besides offering convenient access to T2, the hotel will also be the first zero-energy hotel in Singapore.

In a joint press release shared on Friday (26 April), CAG and OUE stated that the hotel will feature innovative design elements and modern facilities.

Those looking for a reprieve between layovers can drop by its rooftop day club, bar and infinity pool, which offer unobstructed views of the runway, airport boulevard, and skyline.

The hotel, with a design centred around the concept of a “floating forest”, will also boast layers of lush rainforest and hanging epiphytes over seven storeys

It thus offers a soothing experience for guests eager to unwind after a long flight.

In addition, CAG states that the new hotel will complement existing hotels on Changi Airport’s landside.

These include YOTELAIR at Jewel Changi Airport and Crowne Plaza Changi Airport at Terminal 3, also owned and leased by OUE Group.

Aims to be 1st zero-energy airport hotel in the world

That’s not all that’s remarkable about the Hotel Indigo Changi Airport — its aim to achieve operational energy neutrality will possibly make it the first zero-energy airport hotel in the world.

It plans to do so by using sustainability features such as solar photovoltaic panels, hybrid cooling systems, naturally ventilated corridors and rainwater-harvesting technology.

These features are aimed at reducing environmental impact while ensuring the enhancement of guests’ comfort and welfare.

“By combining energy-efficient design with low-energy operations while maximising on-site solar energy generation, Hotel Indigo Changi Airport marks a major milestone for OUE as we continually strive to find more sustainable ways to conduct our business,” said OUE’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer.

Mr Lee Seow Hiang, Chief Executive Officer of CAG noted that the hotel’s addition would enhance Changi Airport’s hospitality offerings.

“With travel demand continuing to soar and passenger traffic growing beyond pre-Covid levels, the new hotel will elevate the hospitality offerings at Changi Airport,” he said. “It will serve our visitors well with its differentiated facilities and convenient access to T2.”

