Newton condo carpark allegedly flooded due to heavy rain on 4 May

Newton condo carpark flooded after heavy rain on 4 May morning

Today (4 May) morning, Singapore saw a bout of torrential rain after weeks of sweltering heat, prompting flood warnings from the National Water Agency (PUB).

Residents at The Twins along Balmoral Crescent faced a similar situation as the condominium’s underground carpark became severely flooded amid the downpour.

Footage circulating online showed vehicles half-submerged in the rainwater that had accumulated in the carpark.

Newton condo carpark flooded after heavy rain

The three-and-a-half-minute video posted on Facebook showed the entire condo carpark submerged in rainwater.

It starts with the OP recording the footage as they wade through the carpark. Based on the video, the water level was easily knee-height.

Vehicles at the carpark were half-submerged in the water.

The OP then walked to one of the vehicles, which had its interior thoroughly soaked.

BMWs & Porches reportedly among the affected vehicles

Residents told Lianhe Zaobao that the flood took place at about 7.30am on Saturday (4 Apr).

Workers were later seen at the condominium, attempting to pump water from the flooded carpark.

In addition to the downpour, it’s believed that the flood was caused by a busted drainage pipe.

Several luxury vehicles were reportedly affected by the flood, including BMWs and Porches.

A resident expressed shock at the situation as it was the first time such an incident occurred in the three years he stayed at the condominium.

MS News has reached out to PUB and SCDF for more information regarding the incident.

Featured image adapted from Facebook.