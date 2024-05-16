Fire breaks out at Delifrance outlet in NUH Medical Centre, 100 people evacuated

Fire breaks out at Delifrance outlet in NUH Medical Centre

On Thursday (16 May), a fire broke out in an oven at a Delifrance outlet in the National University Hospital (NUH) Medical Centre.

Upon arrival at the scene, authorities evacuated 100 people from the area.

No injuries occurred and the cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

100 people evaucated after fire at NUH Medical Centre

Speaking to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) said they received an alert about the fire at 1 Lower Kent Ridge Road at around 12pm that day.

The fire took place at a unit on the fourth storey of the building, involving an oven.

Reporters from the Straits Times (ST) that arrived at the scene at about 1pm observed two fire engines parked outside the NUH Medical Centre.

Meanwhile, firefighters were seen outside its Delifrance outlet, which is on the fourth level of the building.

SCDF added that the Company Emergency Response Team (CERT) used five dry powder fire extinguishers and a hose reel to put out the fire.

Firefighters then arrived at the scene. Authorities evacuated 100 people from the area as a precautionary measure, with no injuries sustained.

Cause of fire now under investigation

A spokesperson for NUH told ST that a small fire broke out at its Delifrance outlet, resulting in the activation of the fire alarm.

They shared that the situation was under control within 10 minutes. In addition, the fire did not affect clinics at the medical centre.

“We thank the visitors, patients, and staff for their cooperation, and apologise for the inconvenience,” the spokesperson said.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

MS News has reached out to NUH and Delifrance for more information.

Featured image adapted from Google Maps.