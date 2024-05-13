Chinatown HDB flat catches fire, 1 person conveyed to hospital

Fire breaks out in Chinatown flat, 1 taken to hospital

An HDB flat in Chinatown caught fire on the afternoon of Saturday (11 May).

An elderly man had to be conveyed to the hospital as a result of the blaze.

In addition, some residents had to evacuate from the block as a precautionary measure.

1 person reportedly conveyed to hospital unconscious after Chinatown flat fire

In a statement to MS News, the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) confirmed that it received an alert to a fire at Block 5 Banda Street on 11 May, at around 2.25pm.

The fire, which involved a mattress, occurred in the bedroom of an 11th-storey unit.

Firefighters subsequently put out the blaze with a water jet.

The SCDF also rescued a person from the unit, and had to perform Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation (CPR) on the person.

Paramedics later conveyed the person to the Singapore General Hospital.

According to The Straits Times (ST), the person is a 68-year-old man. The man was reportedly unconscious when conveyed to hospital.

As a precautionary measure, the police and SCDF evacuated about 15 other people from the block.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation, SCDF added.

Man in his 40s occupies unit previously housing another man in his 60s, neighbour says

Separately, Shin Min Daily News spoke to a resident who said that a man in his 60s was the original occupant of the unit.

However, the resident said that the man moved out two to three months prior to the incident, and another man in his 40s moved in.

The resident remarked that the new occupant hardly interacted with the others.

“After the incident, I think it was because of smoke inhalation, he was put into an ambulance. When I saw him, his body was blackened and he was wearing an oxygen mask,” the resident added.

Featured image adapted from Shin Min Daily News and Google Maps.