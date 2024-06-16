UK Princess of Wales Kate Middleton makes first public appearance since cancer diagnosis

Kate Middleton appears in public for the first time since cancer diagnosis

The United Kingdom’s (UK) Princess of Wales, Catherine “Kate” Middleton, made her first public appearance on Saturday (15 June) since announcing her cancer diagnosis back in March.

After months of silence, the Princess published a statement on 14 June addressing the support she has received as well as a new photograph, giving an update on her condition.

In the statement, she announced that she would be attending Trooping the Colour, the British monarch’s annual birthday parade, with the rest of the Royal Family the following day.

She arrived at the parade in a carriage, before making her way to the balcony of Buckingham Palace for the annual event.

A short video on the official X page of the Prince and Princess of Wales showed the latter getting in the carriage with their children — Prince George of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales, and Prince Louis of Wales.

Later, they reunited with William, the Prince of Wales, on the balcony, greeting millions of supporters.

The family stood alongside King Charles III, Queen Camilla, and other working members of the Royal Family.

Notably, King Charles has also been undergoing treatment for his own cancer since February.

Princess of Wales shares she is making good progress, but ‘not out of the woods yet’

On Friday (14 June), a day before the parade, the Princess published a statement stating that she has been “blown away” by the outpouring of support over the last few months.

The statement comes after several months of silence, during which conspiracy theories emerged over the Princess’ well-being.

She shared that she is making good progress in treatment, though there are “good days and bad days”.

On those bad days you feel weak, tired and you have to give in to your body resting. But on the good days, when you feel stronger, you want to make the most of feeling well.

The Princess wrote: “My treatment is ongoing and will be for a few more months.”

”On the days I feel well enough, it is a joy to engage with school life, spend personal time on the things that give me energy and positivity, as well as starting to do a little work from home,” she added.

She then went on to share that, not only will she be attending Trooping the Colour, but she also hopes to join a few public engagements this summer while “equally knowing I am not out of the woods yet”.

The Princess explained that she is learning to be patient, taking each day as it comes, and giving herself the time to heal.

“Thank you so much for your continued understanding, and to all of you who have so bravely shared your stories with me.”

Featured image adapted from @KensingtonRoyal on X.