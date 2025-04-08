Woman in M’sia finds baby lizard in soup, unbothered staff allegedly dares her to report incident to authorities

Woman in Malaysia finds baby lizard in her soup, staff allegedly dares her to report the incident

A woman was left traumatised after discovering a baby lizard in her soup while dining at a restaurant in Sabah, Malaysia.

When she confronted the staff, she was handed her bill and was told it did not matter if she paid.

However, when she told them that she was going to report it to the Ministry of Health (MOH), they had allegedly dared her to “go ahead”, seemingly unconcerned about the incident.

The woman expressed feeling insulted and emotionally scarred after the incident, claiming that the dismissive attitude of the staff only worsened her distress.

Woman finds lizard’s head bobbing in soup

In a Facebook post by 沙巴大声公 on Sunday (6 April), the woman recounted the incident which occurred during breakfast at a restaurant in Tawau, Sabah.

She was eating what appeared to be Ban Mian when she noticed a strange shape bobbing in her soup.

To her horror, it turned out to be the head of a baby lizard. Overcome with disgust, she rushed to the toilet to vomit.

Staff claims the lizard “fell from the ceiling”

Not wanting to alert other customers, the woman approached the staff discreetly to raise her concerns.

She questioned them about the presence of the lizard, and one of the staff reportedly said it might have fallen in from the ceiling.

However, looking at the state of the lizard, she retorted, “How could it have just fallen in? Look at the lizard’s body — it’s been cooked until it’s falling apart.”

Staff dares customer to report incident to authorities

Despite the situation, she was handed her bill. Confused, she asked why she was expected to pay after what had happened.

The staff had allegedly told her, “If you want to pay, you can. If not, it’s fine too.”

Frustrated, she lamented to the staff, “Do you think I can’t afford the meal?”

“Are you suggesting I planted the lizard to smear your reputation?” she further questioned.

When the woman said that she was going to report this incident to MOH, the staff did not bother and even dared her by replying, “I know, go ahead!”

The woman claimed that she was left psychologically scarred by the incident.

