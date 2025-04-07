Driver thrown out of speeding car & hit by another vehicle after crashing into hill along M’sia expressway

Driver thrown out of speeding car after crashing into hill

A driver was thrown out of a speeding car after crashing into a hill on the side of the road in Malaysia on Wednesday (2 Apr).

According to New Straits Times, the horrific incident occurred on the North-South Expressway near Tanjung Malim, Perak.

A dashcam footage from a nearby vehicle was uploaded on 5 Apr and has since gone viral across social media platforms.

Driver slams onto camcar’s front hood

In the video, a grey vehicle is seen passing on the far left side at a much faster speed than the camcar driving at 123km/hr, followed by a speeding white Nissan car.

The white car then swerves to overtake a vehicle in front of it but loses control, crashing into a hill on the side of the road.

With debris flying out of the car, it rolls down the hill and onto the road just as the camcar and another vehicle approach.

Unable to brake fast enough, the camcar collides with the white Nissan just as its driver is ejected from the vehicle.

A man slams onto the camcar’s front hood before ultimately rolling on the road, while the camcar swerves slowly towards the hill.

A child’s cry is then heard from the camcar, followed by the voice of a man and a woman.

Authorities have not released any statement regarding the incident, and the condition of those involved has not yet been confirmed.

Netizens criticise drivers involved in incident

Following the viral video, netizens expressed outrage towards the drivers involved in the incident.

Many believe that the driver of the white Nissan deserved his fate, pointing out his reckless driving.

Meanwhile, several users believe the man who flew out of the car was not the driver, as he was ejected from the rear windshield of the vehicle.

The camcar driver was also condemned for driving over the speed limit despite there being a child inside the vehicle and for not braking fast enough even after the white car had crashed in front.

However, others defended the car driver, saying they must have tried to brake slowly to avoid jerking.

Featured image adapted from KM Asyraf on Facebook