Car in M’sia runs over pregnant traffic accident victim & speeds off, police on the hunt for driver

Malaysia police hunting for driver who ran over pregnant accident victim

Instead of stopping to help the victims of a traffic accident, a driver in Malaysia decided overtake another vehicle and, in the process, run over a pregnant victim lying on the road before speeding off.

The incident — which occurred near the Menora Tunnel in Ipoh — killed the 25-year-old woman, who was eight months pregnant at the time.

According to the New Straits Times, local police are hunting for the driver that drove over the victim on Sunday (30 March).

Driver runs over victim while trying to get around wreckage

A clip of the incident circulating online shows the moment the driver ran over the victim.

The clip shows several vehicles slowing down as they approach the accident site.

As the cars slowly try to manoeuvre around the debris scattered on both lanes, a red SUV sped onto the scene.

The SUV tried to overtake the black pickup truck on the right-most lane before abruptly slowing down as it approached a body on the road ahead.

However, their efforts were too late and the car ran over 25-year-old Nur Fatihah Badrul Hisyam, dragging her lifeless body several steps.

The driver then sped off.

Police hunting for driver

In a statement, Malaysian police said they are currently searching for the driver who ran over the pregnant woman.

They are also investigating allegations that the victim’s belongings were stolen after the accident.

At least three people were killed in the accident, Nur Fatihah Badrul Hisyam, her two-year-old toddler, and the eight-month-old fetus in her stomach.

The woman’s husband survived.

“As a result of the accident, a 25-year-old female passenger sustained severe injuries and was pronounced dead in the ICU ward of Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun the next day (March 31),” police said.

“A two-year-old girl also perished at the scene due to head injuries.”

According to the Malay Mail, the 29-year-old husband has been discharged after receiving treatment at the hospital.

He is giving a statement to police along with lodging a police report.

