Hit-and-run driver who killed actor Shaun Chen’s father turned himself in on day of accident

Malaysian police confirm hit-and-run suspect who killed Shaun Chen’s father surrendered

The driver responsible for the hit-and-run accident that killed actor Shaun Chen’s father has surrendered to Malaysian police on 28 March, the same day the tragic incident occurred.

Driver fled scene after hitting 84-year-old motorcyclist

The Jelebu police said in a statement on Facebook that a 62-year-old man surrendered on 28 March, the day of the accident.

The man underwent a urine test, which came back negative — though the police did not specify which substances were tested.

Authorities confirmed that the suspect was driving the vehicle that fatally collided with 84-year-old Mr Chen, who was rushed to Jelebu Hospital but tragically succumbed to his injuries.

Shaun Chen, known for his role in the ongoing Mediacorp drama Emerald Hill – The Little Nyonya Story, shared a video of the crash on Instagram on 28 Mar.

The footage shows a car speeding away after striking a motorcyclist, leaving him motionless on the road.

In the short clip, the devastated actor urged the driver to step forward and apologise to his late father.

Shaun Chen returns to Malaysia for father’s funeral

The 46-year-old Johor Bahru-born actor has returned to his Negeri Sembilan home for his father’s funeral.

Speaking to Malaysian media outlet 8TV at the wake, he revealed:

“This morning, we went to the police station, and they said the suspect had reported the incident and been arrested. I’m unsure of the details or how the conviction will proceed. I’ll follow up with the police after handling my father’s funeral.”

Chen also advocated for improved medical facilities in certain parts of Malaysia to ensure timely assistance for those in need.

He said: “My father lay for half an hour before the ambulance arrived. By the time he reached the hospital, over an hour had passed, likely missing the critical window for treatment.”

He described his father as a healthy, hardworking, and optimistic man who tirelessly ran a provision shop to raise seven children.

He never imagined that he would be taken away from them due to an accident out of the blue.

According to Lianhe Zaobao, Chen last saw his father two weeks ago at a relative’s wedding in Kuala Lumpur.

Also read: Actor Shaun Chen’s father dies in hit-and-run accident in M’sia, he appeals for driver to step forward

Have news you must share? Get in touch with us via email at news@mustsharenews.com.

Featured image adapted from Lianhe Zaobao & Lianhe Zaobao.